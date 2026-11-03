Republicans Just Scored a Surprise Victory in Guam. Trump Is Hoping It's a Sign of Things to Come.

In what is hopefully a promising sign for Republicans in the midterm elections, Guam has unofficially elected a Republican governor and a Republican legislative majority together for the first time in 18 years, putting the territory’s government firmly in Republican hands.

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While the results have not been finalized, Republican Tony Ada holds a lead over Democrat Therese M. Terlaje, with 51.5 percent of the vote to her 48.1 percent, a margin of about 1,000 votes.

Absolutely MASSIVE win for Republicans… They just won Governor of Guam: 🔴 Ada/Calvo – 15,945 (51.5%) 🔵 Terlaje/Perez – 14,925 (48.1%) https://t.co/lRXINKlyTd — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 3, 2026

BREAKING: President Trump CELEBRATES Guam electing a Republican governor in what is expected to be a “Blue Wave” in tonight’s Midterm Elections. Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Guam, which has always been considered strongly Democrat, just had an early call for a REPUBLICAN Victory in the top spot, Governor — Congratulations to Tony Ada! Also, the Republicans have the Majority in the State Senate. Wow, hopefully that’s an indication for things to come! President DONALD J. TRUMP” If Republicans SHOW UP and vote in DROVES today there won’t be a BLUE WAVE! — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 3, 2026

President Trump has already congratulated Ada on his win.

"Guam, which has always been considered strongly Democrat, just had an early call for a REPUBLICAN Victory in the top spot, Governor — Congratulations to Tony Ada!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Also, the Republicans have the Majority in the State Senate. Wow, hopefully that’s an indication for things to come! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump drops this message after Republicans FLIP Guam's governor from blue to red "Guam, which has always been considered strongly Democrat, just had an early call for a REPUBLICAN Victory in the top spot, Governor — Congratulations to Tony Ada! Also, the Republicans have the Majority in the State Senate. Wow, hopefully that’s an indication for things to come! President DONALD J. TRUMP" Republicans need to vote in droves ALL DAY! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2026

What this means for the midterms more broadly, however, is far less clear. The issues facing Guam, thousands of miles from the U.S. mainland, do not necessarily reflect those shaping voters’ choices across the country. While this is certainly a Republican victory in Guam, it would be unwise to treat it as a sign of a coming red wave for the rest of the country.

American voters still have their work cut out for them, especially Republicans. Polling favors Democrats in both the Senate and the House, making turnout all the more important to tonight’s results. So get out and vote.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet revealed just last week that TPUSA’s get-out-the-vote operations across the country had encountered widespread enthusiasm among Republican voters, a hopeful sign, while seeing little comparable enthusiasm among Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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