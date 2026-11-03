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Republicans Just Scored a Surprise Victory in Guam. Trump Is Hoping It's a Sign of Things to Come.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 03, 2026 1:50 PM
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Republicans Just Scored a Surprise Victory in Guam. Trump Is Hoping It's a Sign of Things to Come.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In what is hopefully a promising sign for Republicans in the midterm elections, Guam has unofficially elected a Republican governor and a Republican legislative majority together for the first time in 18 years, putting the territory’s government firmly in Republican hands.

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While the results have not been finalized, Republican Tony Ada holds a lead over Democrat Therese M. Terlaje, with 51.5 percent of the vote to her 48.1 percent, a margin of about 1,000 votes.

President Trump has already congratulated Ada on his win.

"Guam, which has always been considered strongly Democrat, just had an early call for a REPUBLICAN Victory in the top spot, Governor — Congratulations to Tony Ada!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Also, the Republicans have the Majority in the State Senate. Wow, hopefully that’s an indication for things to come! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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What this means for the midterms more broadly, however, is far less clear. The issues facing Guam, thousands of miles from the U.S. mainland, do not necessarily reflect those shaping voters’ choices across the country. While this is certainly a Republican victory in Guam, it would be unwise to treat it as a sign of a coming red wave for the rest of the country.

American voters still have their work cut out for them, especially Republicans. Polling favors Democrats in both the Senate and the House, making turnout all the more important to tonight’s results. So get out and vote. 

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet revealed just last week that TPUSA’s get-out-the-vote operations across the country had encountered widespread enthusiasm among Republican voters, a hopeful sign, while seeing little comparable enthusiasm among Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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