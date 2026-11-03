The DOJ Just Announced the Largest Election Monitoring Effort in United States History

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced what it called the “largest monitoring effort in DOJ history,” saying it would deploy agents to monitor and observe elections for the first time in the nation’s history.

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DOJ To Monitor Elections in All 50 States for First Time “Election integrity has been one of the top priorities for this Administration and this Division,” said @AAGDhillon. “I am very proud we are deploying the largest monitoring effort in DOJ history, and pursuing transparency for elections in an assertive and nondiscriminatory manner.” 🔗: https://t.co/LRkj9CxAt4 — DOJ Civil Rights Division (@CivilRights) November 3, 2026

"Today, the DOJ will further this mission by engaging in its largest monitoring effort in history—with approximately 1,000 election monitors and observers deployed, and, for the first time, in all 50 states," the Department of Justice's press release reads. "The effort is coordinated by the Civil Rights Division. Monitors will include personnel from the Division, other DOJ divisions/components, U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management. Throughout Election Day, Division personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials."

"Election monitors will be checking for compliance with the federal voting rights statutes that fall within the jurisdiction of the Division," the press release added. "The Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and Civil Rights Acts."

The monitors’ presence does not necessarily mean the DOJ expects violations. Rather, the deployment provides an additional layer of oversight to help safeguard election integrity and strengthen voters’ confidence in the process.

“Election integrity has been one of the top priorities for this Administration and this Division,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice said, “I am very proud we are deploying the largest monitoring effort in DOJ history, and pursuing transparency for elections in an assertive and nondiscriminatory manner.”

🚨 JUST NOW: Trump DOJ issues an Election Day WARNING to anyone casting an illegal ballot that the federal government is CLOSELY WATCHING FOR FRAUD Election WORKERS are on notice, too! They CAN and MUST be prosecuted if they facilitate cheating! "Anyone who's voting unlawfully, voting illegally, they will be caught and we will prosecute them." He says a California judge blocked their civil suit and told them the remedy was criminal prosecution, and to "GET BUSIER." So DOJ is taking him up on it "If you're a citizen, you're allowed to vote. You should vote, and we'll make sure your vote counts." Citizens vote ONLY. That's how it should be! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0J7wwZxIrW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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