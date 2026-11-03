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The DOJ Just Announced the Largest Election Monitoring Effort in United States History

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 03, 2026 3:15 PM
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The DOJ Just Announced the Largest Election Monitoring Effort in United States History
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced what it called the “largest monitoring effort in DOJ history,” saying it would deploy agents to monitor and observe elections for the first time in the nation’s history.

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"Today, the DOJ will further this mission by engaging in its largest monitoring effort in history—with approximately 1,000 election monitors and observers deployed, and, for the first time, in all 50 states," the Department of Justice's press release reads. "The effort is coordinated by the Civil Rights Division. Monitors will include personnel from the Division, other DOJ divisions/components, U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management. Throughout Election Day, Division personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials."

"Election monitors will be checking for compliance with the federal voting rights statutes that fall within the jurisdiction of the Division," the press release added. "The Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and Civil Rights Acts."

The monitors’ presence does not necessarily mean the DOJ expects violations. Rather, the deployment provides an additional layer of oversight to help safeguard election integrity and strengthen voters’ confidence in the process. 

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“Election integrity has been one of the top priorities for this Administration and this Division,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice said, “I am very proud we are deploying the largest monitoring effort in DOJ history, and pursuing transparency for elections in an assertive and nondiscriminatory manner.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DOJ | ELECTION INTEGRITY | HARMEET K. DHILLON | VOTER ID
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