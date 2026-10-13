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Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Data Centers Reportedly Produced Substantial Drop in Social Media Bots

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 13, 2026 11:00 AM
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Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Data Centers Reportedly Produced Substantial Drop in Social Media Bots
Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Last week, the Ukrainian military carried out strikes on Yandex’s data center, one of the largest in Russia, located in eastern Moscow, and it has led to quite an interesting effect on social media, or at least that is what some reports are indicating.

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A number of social media figures have noticed a significant drop in bots on platforms like X, particularly those promoting Hamas, criticizing Israel, amplifying Germany’s far-right AfD, and spreading pro-Russian narratives about Ukraine. There has also been a reported decline in accounts posing as pro-Trump or MAGA while working to sow division among conservatives, accounts that often supply faux conservatives like Tucker Carlson with much of their audience.

In particular, many will be happy to know that the former Fox News host’s views dropped by about 71 percent, according to conservative podcaster Matt Tardio, while views for the Tucker Carlson Network more broadly fell by 34 percent.

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While the reports remain unconfirmed by independent sources, they track closely with what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Munich Security Conference in February.

"When we started responding to Russia's operation against our data centers, and when our strikes reached Yandex data centers, it suddenly became a little easier to breach on many social media platforms," the Ukrainian president said in an interview at the conference. "A lot of people, a lot of people noticed it. And there was less hate, less division, and fewer provocations, because there were fewer bots. And it's pretty clear where those bots were coming from."

"And if they disappeared when Yandex went offline, this proves again and again that Europe is not the source of the problems," he added. "Europe is not the one making everything more difficult. Most importantly, we need people in America every morning, when the day in Europe is already moving toward evening, to really see what is happening, to see the truth."

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Zelensky has long been eager to convince Americans that Russia’s influence campaign is real, and the apparent drop in bot activity gives his argument more credibility.

Still, the reported drop in bots on social media makes one thing clear: Russia is not America’s friend. A quieter internet, with fewer accounts inflaming division and distorting the political conversation, would be a welcome change, and some commentators are hopeful that the disruption to Russian influence operations could give Republicans a fairer shot in the midterm elections.

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News Topics CYBERATTACK | DATA CENTERS | RUSSIA | TUCKER CARLSON | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
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