Peggy Flanagan Gave an ‘Outstanding Refugee’ Award to a Feeding Our Future Fraudster

Fraud continues to be a feature, of Minnesota’s state government, and even something state Democrats apparently seek to reward.

According to the Washington Reporter, Minnesota Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan, who currently serves as the state’s lieutenant governor, once awarded an “Outstanding Refugee” honor to a woman who has since been charged in connection with the massive $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scandal that rocked Minnesota earlier this year. It gets even worse as Flanagan’s Department of Human Services reportedly awarded the woman the recognition even after the state had previously revoked her child-care license for providing “false and misleading information.”

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🚨 BREAKING: Nimco Ahmed, who stood alongside Peggy Flanagan wearing a hijab, runs an autism center that is now under investigation.



You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/BhQ0PtqyuQ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 18, 2026

In 2021, Ayan Farah Abukar received an Entrepreneurship Award, which recognizes people who contribute to their communities through business, the arts, or education. Abukar operated a child-care nonprofit that claimed it was feeding 6,400 children a day, multiple times a day. The alleged reality, however, was dramatically different.

Prosecutors say she stole roughly $5.7 million in taxpayer money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, spending millions on real estate, including a sprawling 37-acre commercial property in Lakeville, and hundreds of thousands more on an airplane in Nairobi, Kenya. The allegations do not end there. Abukar also allegedly funneled more than $330,000 to an employee of Feeding Our Future.

The Washington Reporter alleges that Flanagan handed out the award despite a growing list of red flags surrounding both the nonprofit and its owner.

Ayan Farah Abukar is not in jail as of January 2026. She pleaded guilty on January 24, 2025 @nickshirleyy, to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the Feeding Our Future scheme (U.S. District Court records and DOJ announcement). Court minutes from her… https://t.co/i96KZZSP9e — Yusuf Hameed, MD (@yusufhameed) January 2, 2026

This comes as Flanagan and Republican Michele Tafoya are locked in a neck-and-neck Senate race.

Sen. Tafoya? New Minnesota polling shows a dead heat



In a new poll, Lt Gov. Peggy Flanagan has a slight 2-point lead, within the margin of error, at 40% vs. 38% for former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya. pic.twitter.com/syHQ0vafXW — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) September 8, 2026

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