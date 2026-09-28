The Least Bad Option

Western countries, including the US, will have to make a choice.

A long time ago, I saw an interview with an Air Force pilot. He described simulator sessions in which he was given up to seven different faults, from engine fire to landing gear not coming down. His superiors wanted to see that he could stay calm, put the problems in order, and solve them sequentially prior to a safe landing. The pilots I have had the privilege to meet seem like cool cucumbers, and such training and real-life dogfights and bombing runs apparently help make such people unflappable.

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One can spend endless hours dissecting October 7th, a fake genocide claim, Hamas, the Palestinians, etc. Or one can make the topic a very simple choice. The West can once again get rid of its Jews, or it can value their role in society and send away those who are fanning the flames against them. One does not have to like Jews. He can list reasons, real or imagined, why he doesn’t like Jewish people. They have all of the money! They control everything! They are rude! Our religion teaches us to hate them! It doesn’t matter. All of us may have affinities or the opposite towards various groups, and far from this being “racism”, it is called being normal. If a person acts on these feelings, then his behavior might enter the world of racism. A white bus driver doesn’t like blacks and intentionally leaves a station early when he sees a black kid running frantically to reach the door before he takes off.

In a perfect melting-pot society, there would obviously be no choice between keeping your Jews or your Muslims. All immigrant groups put “becoming American” at the top of their to-do lists, and the old country stuff of language, religion, food, dress, etc. was given a back seat. In my helter-skelter grabbing things from my parents’ place, I took a bunch of old yearbooks going back to third grade. It’s funny to see oneself and his friends as we used to look circa 1976. But one also sees names and faces representing every background in an America that still worked. It didn’t matter if you were Jewish, Indian, Chinese, or Italian: in the end, you were an American as were the others — and that link made getting along and working for a common successful future more important than saying that my religion is better than yours or my people have better food than your people do. That was then.

But the fake “liberals” decided that a salad bowl was better than a melting pot. Keep your Mexican lifestyle and language. We are really bad people, and please do not try to integrate into such a racist, terrible, mean, and even more racist society. Muslims in the US and Europe do not even pretend to want to be like the locals. They often praise Sharia law and say that it is only a matter of time before it supersedes American jurisprudence. There isn’t a Jew in the US who has suggested that Torah law should be the supreme law of the land. Jews live according to Torah, and one of the rules set by the rabbis of the Talmudic period is “the law of the land is the law”. Even in Israel, the role of “halacha” (Jewish law) is severely limited by the government and courts. There are places in Israeli society such as kosher food and weddings where the rabbinate has an outsized influence. But much of Israel runs outside of Jewish law, and some of it runs absolutely counter to it. So unlike Muslims, Jews are not pining to take over America. Just the opposite: Jews are proud to be Americans and see the US as a positive force in the world. When then-candidate Barack Obama came to the Western Wall, the rabbi who runs it had a dilemma. Shutting down “the Wall” was something done for kings and presidents. Normally, a senator would get an entourage but not the full closure treatment. What to do with the up-and-coming senator from Illinois? He asked a hundred-year-old rabbi who at the time was considered the greatest expert in Jewish law, and the latter told him to close it down for the visitor. “The US is a country of great kindness and good. Its potential future leader should be given all due respect.”

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The countries of Europe have chosen, albeit not officially, the Muslims over the Jews. Throwing police at Jewish institutions after you have imported the people who made the need for such protection a reality means that you have thrown the Jews under the social bus. In the past, such decisions and calculations were based on oil needs: let’s be nice to Saudi Arabia so they don’t cut off our fuel! But today, the decisions are based on colonial guilt and self-loathing societies. You know the Jewish holiday of “Yom Kippur”, the Day of Atonement. Even my public school in a Chicago suburb was closed for that one. Kippur is related to the word “kaparah,” which means atonement. The Europeans see the intake of millions of Muslims who don’t want to integrate and do not like their new host countries as some type of kaparah for generations of colonialism and advancing the world forward. They somehow think that they are doing good by destroying their societies and harming their very own citizens by bringing in massive numbers of people who by no right should be anywhere near these European countries. Unless there is the Great Throwing Up where millions of uninvited illegal immigrants are sent home, Europe will die. The Jews there are already under threat and will look to Israel or other landing sites as their home countries become more inhospitable. In the past, no choice was needed between Jews and Muslims. Today, in the age of no integration and home prejudices and hatreds arriving in the same boats, Jews are on notice that their presence and services are no longer required.

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The drama playing out in Europe will come to the US. There presently are members of Congress and people running to be the same who see the US in a negative light and believe that a caliphate is a better option than an American Republic. The US knew how to keep Jews and others out when it decided not to accept them; it is far less adept on the ejection side, though Donald Trump is doing a hell of a job in throwing out illegal aliens, primarily from South and Central America. If the US understood that its very future is at stake, it might stop the immigration and begin a more aggressive repatriation program for Muslim immigrants who represent a clear and present danger to the pluralistic, democratic nature of American society. The last time I was at the synagogue in Las Vegas near my parents’ home, there was a guard outside with a long rifle, and every other congregant was packing heat. On the one hand, this is progress, as Jews are aware that their safety is not a given. On the other hand, it is a sad testament that Jews can no longer just keep their synagogues unlocked and unprotected.

It will be a choice. If the West continues to import Muslims without forcing integration, then the Jews will eventually quote REO Speedwagon: Time for Me to Fly. If Western societies realize that Jews have contributed for centuries and are positive parts of their social fabric, then maybe they will understand that allowing Islamic supremacism to fester in their countries is an invitation to self-destruction. Looking at the morons who run Europe, I don’t expect them to do the right thing. They are cowards, and their countries are lost.

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