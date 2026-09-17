Democrats’ Favorite Left-Wing Streamer Says America Is Worse Than Al-Qaeda

Hasan Piker has again made Republicans’ midterm argument for them: Republicans are the party of common sense, while Democrats are increasingly the party of crazy.

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In an interview with Axios, the left-wing streamer claimed that, “pound for pound,” America is worse than al-Qaeda. His logic is that of a child, one that ignores intention, cause and effect, and the difference between military failures and an organization built on murdering civilians to spread fear. Instead, Piker found it sufficient to tally the deaths attributed to each side and declare that the greatest country on earth, one that has done more good for the world than any other, is the greater terrorist organization.

Hasan Piker, who's stumped for several far-left Democrats ahead of the midterms, says America is worse than al-Qaeda.



"We have caused tremendous terror all around the world."pic.twitter.com/3Bn9BpPhGt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2026

"You once said that America is the top dog in terrorism," Axios' Alex Thompson said. "Do you think America then is worse than al-Qaeda?"

"Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes, we've caused tremendous terror all around the world," Piker said. "I think that that is not only terror that we are waging on regular civilians in nations in the periphery, but it's also having consequences on ourselves. It's having dramatic consequences on the home front."

"One clear example of this is what we did in MENA (Middle East and North Africa)," he added. "There's no distinction between blowing up a school, triple tapping it with Tomahawk missiles. If you're killing 140 schoolgirls, that is an act of terror. This doesn't mean that all Americans are terrorists, but the reality of the matter is we have to create an environment of accountability to ensure things like that never happen again."

Piker is referring to a U.S. strike early in Operation Epic Fury, when an American missile hit a school and killed more than 100 students. What he conveniently leaves out is that the school was adjacent to what CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper described as “an active IRGC cruise missile base.” The U.S. was apparently trying to strike that military target and missed, causing horrific civilian casualties.

Let's compare that to September 11, 2001, when 19 al-Qaeda terrorists flew planes directly into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, deliberately targeting civilians and trying to cause as much death, destruction and terror as possible.

These incidents are not on equal moral ground and anyone claiming otherwise is a fool.

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And yet Piker has not stopped spewing this nonsense, nor shown any interest in backing down. That matters because he is becoming an increasingly influential figure on the Left, particularly as Democrats drift toward the Democratic Socialists of America. He is no longer just another streamer yelling into a webcam; he is becoming a political kingmaker.

It remains to be seen whether his allies in Congress or other Democrat politicians will condemn his remarks. Don’t hold your breath. For too many on the Left, America is not an imperfect country that has done extraordinary good in the world. It is simply a force for evil, and Piker has no problem saying that quiet part out loud.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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