Father Knew Attempted Trump Assassin Was Dangerous

New information has emerged about the individual who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 campaign.

Since the shooting occurred, there has been very little information released about the gunman. But new documents suggest that Crooks’ father was concerned about his son’s erratic behavior in the months leading up to the shooting, according to Fox News Digital:

Fox News Digital reviewed the documents in question and found that Crooks’ father, Matthew Crooks, had searched for ways to prevent his son from accessing firearms in May 2024, roughly two months before he clambered up a rooftop in his attempt to assassinate Trump.

A source familiar with the task force’s work told Fox News Digital that the May 2024 search by Matthew Crooks was not known to House lawmakers during their investigation.

"The Task Force report corroborates that Matthew Crooks handed Thomas Crooks the rifle used in the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024," the source said.

Kelly’s spokesman told Fox News Digital that his office was not aware of federal authorities interviewing Crooks’ family.

The records were obtained by Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, as part of his ongoing inquiry into the Butler assassination attempt. So far, the records turned over to the Senate show Thomas’ actions were a surprise to his family, and his motive is still a mystery.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee told Fox News Digital that they had yet to see the FBI documents, but argued that it was reason enough that the full details of that day in July 2024 needed to be brought to light.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a member of the panel, told Fox News Digital that the documents dump is "something that should have happened," but there was still "so much that we don't know about what happened."

"I think we have got to, I've been saying forever now, we have got to have a full accounting of everything that happened on that day, all of the failures, law enforcement failures that occurred," Hawley said.

When asked about Crooks’ father trying to stop him from getting access to guns, Hawley said, "This gets back to if this guy was out there, if he was, if he was displaying erratic behavior, was that reported?"