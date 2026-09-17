President Trump Just Put Europe on Notice As Canada Moves to Become an EU Associate Member

President Trump on Wednesday responded to the possibility of Canada becoming the European Union’s first-ever associate member, a move Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney floated this week and one European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed.

Advertisement

The details remain unclear, since the EU has no existing formal associate-membership category. Still, the proposal could pull Canada closer to Europe through trade, regulation, technology, and defense cooperation, potentially weakening U.S. leverage with its northern neighbor on both economic and security issues. Canada has hardly been a reliable partner lately; before Carney took office, a Conservative led in the polls, only to lose ground as Canadians turned sharply against the Trump administration’s tariff war.

When asked about the move, Trump said he could potentially view it as a “hostile act,” one that could bring additional tariffs on Europe. But he also said there could be nothing to worry about if the arrangement was pursued with good intentions.

.@POTUS on Canada possibly becoming an associate member of the European Union:



"I think it's laughable... Canada has been a terrible trade partner... If I think it's at all an hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things." pic.twitter.com/AWOFLAZc8I — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 16, 2026

"How does becoming an associate member of the European Union help?" a reporter asked.

"I think it's laughable," the president replied. "Canada has been a terrible trade partner. If they do that, if I think it's a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things. If they do that, if Europe does that with a bad intention, if it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe."

This comes as a trade deal between the United States and Canada fell apart weeks ago, setting off a trade war that is almost certain to drive up the price of at least some goods on both sides of the border. Neither country has shown much willingness to back down. But the dispute has pushed Canada closer to its European allies, potentially weakening its long-standing orientation toward the United States, a strategic advantage America has enjoyed so thoroughly that it may not recognize its value until it is gone.

The Trump administration has championed its “Donroe Doctrine,” focused on steering hostile countries closer to American interests. But so far, that project has largely concentrated on confronting adversaries while risking the alienation of friendlier, though sometimes more troublesome, partners.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.