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Missing the Point

Kevin McCullough
Sep 01, 2026 11:55 AM
Opinion

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.

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Missing the Point
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed wrote it himself.

Nobody hacked him. Nobody misquoted him. Nobody caught him on a hot mic.

He wrote it.

And now apparently the offensive part is that CBS reported it.

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El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, has some old social media posts hed probably prefer people didnt spend much time reading as we approach the 25th anniversary of September 11.

So naturally, people started reading them.

One from 2020 compared the death toll from 9/11 to the death toll from COVID.

But the one that stopped me was written on September 11, 2021.

El-Sayed wrote that he mourned the roughly 3,000 Americans murdered that day — lives taken, as he put it, in the name of my faith.”

Then he kept going.

He said hed spend the following day mourning roughly a million lives lost across three countries in the name of my country.”

There it is.

Three thousand Americans murdered by terrorists.

Then Americas wars abroad.

One mourning followed by another.

Im sorry, but those things dont belong on the same scale.

You can oppose the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Plenty of Americans do. You can believe Washington made catastrophic decisions after September 11. You can argue that innocent people died unnecessarily because of them.

Make that argument.

But thats not what happened on September 11, 2001.

Nineteen terrorists boarded four commercial airplanes with the specific intention of murdering innocent people. They flew two into the World Trade Center. They flew another into the Pentagon. Passengers fought back on Flight 93 before it crashed in Pennsylvania.

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Nearly 3,000 people went to work, boarded airplanes, sat at desks, answered phones, served breakfast, responded to emergencies — and never went home.

That wasnt war.

That was mass murder.

El-Sayed put the two in the same rhetorical breath.

CBS noticed.

And thats when everybody suddenly became very interested in talking about CBS.

Hasan Piker called the headline insane and blamed the new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss.

Mehdi Hasan wondered whether it was Islamophobic” to reference September 11 in a story about a Muslim candidate for the United States Senate.

Tim Miller called it anti-Muslim woke right garbage.”

A sitting member of Congress called the headline racist.

Quite a reaction.

Except theres something missing.

Not one of them — not one — explained why El-Sayeds actual words were okay.

Thats the part I keep coming back to.

Forget Bari Weiss.

Forget CBS.

Forget whether somebody liked the headline.

What did El-Sayed mean?

Thats the question.

And its apparently the one nobody wants to answer.

When El-Sayed was confronted about the post, he called September 11 a disaster” and a terrible attack.”

Well, yes.

Then he moved immediately to talking about not sending American servicemen and women to fight wars we have no business fighting.

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Again, thats an argument hes perfectly entitled to make.

It just isnt an answer.

Does Abdul El-Sayed still believe the murder of nearly 3,000 Americans on September 11 belongs in the same moral comparison with casualties from Americas subsequent wars?

Yes or no?

He didnt say.

Instead, he changed the subject.

His defenders did too.

And weve seen this trick before.

Somebody says something indefensible. Somebody else finds it. And suddenly were told the scandal isnt what was said.

The scandal is that somebody found it.

The reporter becomes the problem.

The headline becomes the problem.

The network becomes the problem.

The person who actually wrote the words somehow wanders out the back door while everybody is screaming at each other in the front yard.

No.

El-Sayed is running for the United States Senate.

Michigan voters have every right to know how he thinks about September 11. They have every right to read what he wrote about it. And they have every right to decide for themselves whether his comparison says something important about the judgment of the man asking for their vote.

Thats not Islamophobia.

Its an election.

And being Muslim doesnt make El-Sayeds old statements off-limits any more than being Christian would make mine off-limits.

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If I wrote something stupid five years ago, quote me.

If I wrote something offensive, ask me about it.

If I still believe it, Ill defend it.

And if I dont, I should have the guts to say I was wrong.

What I shouldnt get to do is accuse the person who found it of bigotry and pretend the original words somehow disappeared.

El-Sayed didnt retract his.

He changed the subject.

His defenders didnt explain them.

They changed the subject too.

Which is apparently where were all supposed to go now.

Look at Bari Weiss.

Look at CBS.

Look at the headline.

Look at the people complaining about the tweet.

Look anywhere except at the words sitting right there on the screen.

Sorry.

He wrote them.

Thats the story.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | 2026 ELECTIONS
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