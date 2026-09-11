Trump, Top Military Brass Honor 9/11 Heroes, Victims at Pentagon

President Donald Trump honored 9/11 victims at the Pentagon on Friday during the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.

Trump was joined alongside Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

Advertisement

“Americans are made of a goodness and spirit that can transcend any earthy force,” the president said.

President Trump honors servicemen currently serving in Iran: "The Islamic Republic of Iran will never ever have a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/nSrxomwqvt — CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2026

“Today, as we remember the many lives lost on 9/11, we also give thanks for the countless lives saved by the immortal heroes of Flight 93,” he added.

“No one can ever prepare for a day like 9/11 — but we can always choose to be the kind of nation the world saw in those days after […] We can raise our children to know that their country is good, that their fathers are brave, and that our flag is a symbol of justice and freedom,” Trump said.

“And we can be a nation whose heroes are not fanatics for an abstract cause, but the kind who race into buildings, they don’t even know really what they’re doing, but the kind who race into buildings and give their lives on a Tuesday morning for strangers they've never met,” he continued.

Gen. Caine specifically noted the victims inside the Pentagon and on American Airlines Flight 77.

Gen. Dan Caine: "Today and every day here at the Pentagon and around the nation, we remember the 184 lives taken here at the Pentagon and aboard American Airlines Flight 77, the thousands we lost in New York, and the 40 heroes aboard United Airlines Flight 93." pic.twitter.com/UDFwVOsqHU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 11, 2026

“25 years ago, in the moment of the greatest danger, Americans moved towards one another,” he said, noting people who “ran towards danger” on that day.

"Today and every day here at the Pentagon and around the nation, we remember the 184 lives taken here at the Pentagon and aboard American Airlines Flight 77, the thousands we lost in New York, and the 40 heroes aboard United Airlines Flight 93,” he said.

Hegseth said "their attacks inspired millions to step forward and say, send me."

"Millions of Americans said here we are, send us," he said, calling it a "generation of sacrifice, of valor, selfless and steadfast."

"Even if imperfect, those conflicts were our retribution," he added.

.@SecWar: "All told, Islamist terrorists murdered nearly 3,000 of our fellow Americans that day 25 years ago. It's hard to even imagine." pic.twitter.com/HAV4lPbKLR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 11, 2026

As for the president, he also commented on the ongoing conflict with Iran.

“And we salute the service members working right now to ensure the world’s number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never ever have a nuclear weapon,” the president added.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.