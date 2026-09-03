Tucker Carlson Just Endorsed Abdul El-Sayed. 'I Wouldn't Vote for Mike Rogers at Gunpoint'

Democrats may be dealing with a socialist insurgency, but conservatives have their own, different in scale, perhaps, but no less concerning.

Former conservative Tucker Carlson, who still commands a loyal right-wing audience, joined forces with Saagar Enjeti, a former White House correspondent for the Daily Caller turned right-wing commentator, to effectively endorse Michigan socialist Abdul El-Sayed for Senate over Republican Mike Rogers. The duo tore into Rogers as “the most pro-Israel neocon” in existence, as they also mocked him for losing Michigan in the same year Trump carried the state in 2024.

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🚨Tucker Carlson basically endorses Abdul El-Sayed for the U.S. Senate🚨



He said he would not vote for Mike Rogers at gunpoint, called him a “tool of Israel,” and praised El-Sayed for “taking on” AIPAC.



Tucker and Saagar Enjeti agreed that El-Sayed is running an “America First”… pic.twitter.com/JM4V6tgwfY — Justin (@JustinUSA) September 3, 2026

While Carlson accuses everyone else of being obsessed with Israel, it’s a topic he clearly can’t get enough of.

“He's basically a tool of Israel in the Intel agency,” the former Fox News host said of Rogers. “How would you run someone like that?”

He then added, "I wouldn't vote for Mike Rogers at gunpoint."

Enjeti went on to argue that El-Sayed is, in fact, the more America First candidate.

“I watch his campaign now, America First,” he said. “The amount of times he says he doesn't even when he talks about Israel. He says Israel is committing a genocide, but ultimately I want to make sure that you don't pay more for health care. I don't want your tax dollars going abroad to fund this barbaric military. He stands in front of a giant American flag. It's almost Trumpian.”

“It's literally Trumpian,” Carlson added. He went on to declare that there is no one who should be farther away from a position of power than Mike Rogers, before pivoting right back to glazing not just Abdul El-Sayed, but the progressive left, primarily in the form of the Democratic Socialists of America.

“They got to get rid of the social liberalism if they get rid of that because that's where the world is. Most people are not orthodox free market people,” Carlson said. “They just want the economy to serve their families, right? I think that's fair. They want to be treated fairly I don't think there's anything wrong with that at all and they're not for radical social change they think that there are two genders and each has a distinct role and Like it's not good to sexualize children and drugs are bad and kind of want law and order I mean, these are not crazy right-wing goals. That's what we would call the socially roughly speaking, socially conservative view."

Not only does the exchange reveal just how far Carlson has drifted, it’s another reminder why conservatives must keep free markets as a core pillar of their political vision. Carlson sees conservatism less as a philosophy of liberty than as a blueprint for social and economic control. He doesn’t believe in freedom; he’s perfectly comfortable with politicians wielding whatever power they deem necessary to ensure families can afford basic goods and to outlaw any discussion of transgenderism. You might agree with some of those ends, but I doubt you’d be comfortable using excessive government force to achieve them. Carlson would be. The man has praised Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro for doing the same.

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This is the kind of thinking we have no room for in our movement. Carlson has effectively declared that he is no longer one of us, yet he continues to draw his views, and his audience, not just from bots and foreign followers, but from plenty of American conservatives as well.

Let’s take a lesson from today’s Democrats and draw a line in the sand. We may want a bigger tent, but not one spacious enough for the likes of Tucker, who’d rather endorse an antisemitic socialist over a Republican.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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