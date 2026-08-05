Scott Jennings Says the Democratic Party's 'Big Tent' Is About to Become Its Biggest Nightmare

A big tent may end up being the death of what was once the Democrat Party.

Scott Jennings made the case on Tuesday as the country waited to see whether five Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates in Missouri, Michigan, Kansas, Virginia, and Washington state would topple Democrat incumbents and push the party even further toward the radical left. What’s unfolding now is not just a primary-season skirmish; it’s the visible advance of a hostile takeover.

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Establishment Democrats who refuse to condemn their ideological allies, along with the party’s progressive wing, have spent months celebrating the “big tent” chief among them being Bernie Sanders. Jennings’s warning is simple: take Democrats at their word. If this is the coalition they’ve chosen, then the party is no longer hiding what it has become; it is openly stating it.

Scott Jennings says Bernie Sanders may have quietly tipped his hand on what the future of the Democrat Party is willing to accept.



After Sanders refused to cut ties with Hasan Piker over his “America deserved 9/11” comments, Jennings said Democrats are now opening the door to… pic.twitter.com/VFfQuTQ3aT — Overton (@overton_news) August 5, 2026

"Well, I mean, right at the end, [Sanders] ultimately said, yes, I want people like Hassan Piker in my political party," Jennings said. "We're a big tent. He wants people in the party that say America deserve 9-11. He wants people in his party that are out there idealizing Chairman Mao and the like. I mean, this is not something I would be embracing if I were trying to build a political party that could appeal to, you know, mainstream Americans."

Jennings went on to then attack the rise of antisemitism among the progressive left, who have continued to target AIPAC, Jewish people, and even representatives who support the state of Israel.

"I think they're going to deeply regret these associations and this continued demonization of AIPAC," he added. "AIPAC is Jewish Americans, Americans who are choosing to participate in politics. And let's be honest, they're just using it as a euphemism to say the Jews. I mean, that's what they're doing. And I think it's a- Senator Sanders is Jewish. Okay, that doesn't absolve him of demonizing other Americans who simply want to participate in American politics."

CNN: “Hasan Piker said America deserved 9/11. Are you comfortable with that?”



Bernie Sanders: “No, I think that was a dumb statement. But he has lots of followers. We have to get above cancel culture. We need a big tent.” pic.twitter.com/uk92aL1z40 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 5, 2026

This comes as many Democrats have refused to see the rising threat of the DSA within their own ranks. Whether conservatives like it or not, our opponents are becoming more openly socialist, and that means the case for free markets has to be made more explicitly than ever, on efficiency, on prosperity, and on moral principle.

Too many people assumed the virus of collectivism died with the Soviet Union. It didn’t. Now the scourge of collectivism threatens the soul of the United States as we know it.

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