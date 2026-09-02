Sen. Fetterman Says the DSA Wants to ‘Impoverish’ Middle-Class Whites and Seize Production

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman continues to double down on his role as one of the lone voices of sanity within the Democrat Party.

On Tuesday, the senator called out the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) for what he described as its true goals: taxing middle-class white Americans and seizing the means of production. This, of course, runs counter to their typical point of wanting to help working class Americans, because of course on the American left, that comes with a healthy handful of DEI. Fetterman also criticized the DSA for some of its defining traits, including being anti-American and anti-capitalist.

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🚨 NOW: Sen. John Fetterman (D) calls out socialists for wanting to IMPOVERISH white middle class Americans



Wow, he really said it!



"They wanna impoverish middle class whites! And seize production!"



"They're living in a house their dad bought for $1.5M, and they're… pic.twitter.com/0P3zBVqqkf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

"The DSA, they're deeply anti-American. They're deeply anti-capitalism. They're deeply anti-the American way of life," Sen. Fetterman said. "But when you look at the kind of individuals that are actually in the DSA, you know, they're living in a house that their dad bought it for one and a half million dollars, and they're refurbishing it for another million or more."

"They want to impoverish middle-class whites and, you know, seize all the production. So, absolutely. You know, I would think every single Democrat should condemn the DSA," he added. "This is not like a Big Tent situation. They should have their own entire party and run alone as the kinds of communist and socialist and anti-American party that they are."

His comments came just hours after Congress voted to condemn socialism, a resolution opposed by 192 Democrats. For many Democrats, the DSA offers an opportunity to broaden the party’s coalition and, in turn, improve its prospects in national elections, under the banner of a “big tent.” But that tent comes with consequences. Opening the party to the DSA risks an ideological takeover of the Democrat Party by its most radical elements, pushing the broader coalition further left and placing one of the country’s most dangerous ideologies on the ballot.

🚨 JUST IN: US House votes to condemn socialism and a whopping 192 DEMOCRATS VOTED AGAINST IT



Final vote: 220-192



Read that again: 192 House Democrats, a vast SUPERMAJORITY, support socialism!



This is terrifying.



Vote RED in November because our nation depends on it! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2poA8etyTS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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