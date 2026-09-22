Scott Jennings Chimes in on Trump's Media Ban

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings weighed in on President Donald Trump’s decision to ban Politico, CNN, and MS NOW from the White House press pool.

During a segment on CNN, the host asked Jennings whether he supports the ban. Jennings responded, saying he thinks Trump is “unlikely to prevail in court” and that “the net result of this has been he has less reach.”

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“I mean, his message is not going to get out as much,” Jennings continued. “If this … becomes the way it is, he will be seen and heard by fewer people, which I think is actually a net negative since he’s his own best spokesperson and his own best press secretary.”

Number three, I actually think sparring with some of these folks in the Oval works to his advantage. And so if you take them out, you lose that a little bit. So, my view is this is unlikely to stick based on what I’ve– I’m not a lawyer either, but based on what I’ve heard, it’s unlikely to stick. And it may be a little self-defeating if you consider that you want the president to be heard and seen more like I do. This seems to be working against that. So we’ll see what happens.

Jennings further stated that “there’s a difference between … CNN and Politico, and MS NOW.”

“You watch MS NOW for 10 minutes, it’s like total alternate reality. I actually think there’s a difference,” he said.

Trump has defended his decision to ban the media outlets, saying they are unfairly biased against his administration and its allies.

The outlets announced on Monday that they are suing the Trump administration, alleging the ban violates their First and Fifth Amendment rights. Several other media outlets refused to participate in the press pool, which has limited news coverage of the White House.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the president’s decision during an interview with NBC News.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the Trump administration’s decision to bar three media organizations from the White House, saying in an interview on NBC News’ “TODAY” that President Donald Trump was not closing outlets or arresting reporters. “We’re not closing CNN,” Rubio said of the ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico. “There aren’t a bunch of police officers or soldiers kicking down the doors of MSNBC or MS NOW, whatever it’s called, and arresting people and unplugging it from the grid. They’re just not allowed to work from the workspace at the White House.” In the Tuesday interview, Rubio also addressed the war with Iran, including its impact on oil and gas prices, arguing that if Tehran were allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, it would use the threat to constrain oil shipments and drive prices up even further. He also discussed concerns about the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and the need for a developmental framework to maintain the benefits of the technology while lowering the risks.

As Jennings suggested, the courts will likely rule against the administration’s ban. But at least Trump will be able to duke it out with them again in the press room.

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