John Fetterman Blasts the DSA 'Big Tent' Nonsense From His Party

While the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) spell out, in no uncertain terms, their plans for America—plans that include destroying this country—their allies in the Democratic Party are simply arguing the socialists are part of their "big tent" strategy.

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It's political suicide, of course, because the DSA has also made it clear they intend to gut the Democratic Party and use it as a skin suit to gain political power. A few Democrats have had the spine to call it out, but none more so than John Fetterman. Back at the beginning of the month, Fetterman called his party an "orgy of socialism," and he's continuing that attack.

"This isn't a big tent—it's anarchy," he wrote on X.

@DemSocialists Abolish:



🤪 Senate



🤪 Pentagon



🤪 Presidency



🤪 Prisons



This isn’t a big tent—it’s anarchy.



Why can’t Dems call out the DSA? pic.twitter.com/xTQaztchaU — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 26, 2026

He's the only sane Democrat, it seems.

Senator: This is DSA Founder Michael Harrington declaring his intent on infiltrating and taking over your party. People need to see this. I posted it in 2018. https://t.co/5uyI6CnQre



Go Birds. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) July 26, 2026

They haven't hidden their intentions.

They no longer have the will or, frankly, the power. The monster they created will ultimately devour them. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 26, 2026

Never underestimate their desire to hold on to power.

Bolsheviks would rather die in the gulag than do anything to undercut the power of other Bolsheviks.



Be a hero and walk away from the Democrats. Stand strong, stand independent. — Seaward Seward (@Dancedandsung) July 26, 2026

That may happen.

Welp, I had to hunt down this interview after John Fettermans post and it’s even worse than he indicated.



The DSA also wants government ownership of all corporations. And they think getting rid of poverty will make people stop raping and murdering.



No wonder the Democrat party… https://t.co/FAhQ9HauH2 pic.twitter.com/5sKmyDvcxz — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) July 26, 2026

It's deranged. Poverty doesn't make people rape and murder. Being violent does.

At least there is one honest Democrat! 👇 https://t.co/60mvYFj1C2 — Jan (@Jan812314) July 26, 2026

They're few and far between.

I have a better idea. Abolish the DSA. Make Democrats Democrats again. https://t.co/yGRPe1gO6n — Howard ✡. 🟦🇮🇱🎗🧡 (@HowardA_AtLaw) July 26, 2026

That's also a good idea.

Remember, the anti-communist laws are still on the books.

Here's the problem:



Is it idiotic? Yes.



Is it a path to ruin? Yes.



But until the Coalition of the Sane starts aggressively selling its own big ideas? Many desperate people will fall for it.



Socialism thrives when the opposition is timid. https://t.co/QguIIQxZxa — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) July 26, 2026

He's not wrong, and the Democrats have been so laser-focused on resisting President Trump that they haven't offered much. The socialists are, even though what they're selling will lead to our ruin.

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