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Tipsheet

John Fetterman Blasts the DSA 'Big Tent' Nonsense From His Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 5:30 PM
John Fetterman Blasts the DSA 'Big Tent' Nonsense From His Party
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

While the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) spell out, in no uncertain terms, their plans for America—plans that include destroying this country—their allies in the Democratic Party are simply arguing the socialists are part of their "big tent" strategy.

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It's political suicide, of course, because the DSA has also made it clear they intend to gut the Democratic Party and use it as a skin suit to gain political power. A few Democrats have had the spine to call it out, but none more so than John Fetterman. Back at the beginning of the month, Fetterman called his party an "orgy of socialism," and he's continuing that attack.

"This isn't a big tent—it's anarchy," he wrote on X.

He's the only sane Democrat, it seems.

They haven't hidden their intentions.

Never underestimate their desire to hold on to power.

That may happen.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN SOCIALISM

It's deranged. Poverty doesn't make people rape and murder. Being violent does.

They're few and far between.

That's also a good idea.

Remember, the anti-communist laws are still on the books.

He's not wrong, and the Democrats have been so laser-focused on resisting President Trump that they haven't offered much. The socialists are, even though what they're selling will lead to our ruin.

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