The Greenland Deal Is Now Official

President Donald Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland inked a deal the president called “long in the making” to allow the United States to put two military bases the large island between the United States and Europe.

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The president said during his earlier remarks at the United Nations General Assembly that the agreement “gives the United States permanent control over security and all other needs on that territory.”

IT'S OFFICIAL: @POTUS joins the Prime Ministers of Denmark and Greenland in signing the historic security agreement 🇺🇸🇩🇰🇬🇱 https://t.co/Pab9z75yJL pic.twitter.com/5pehzBiS8i — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 22, 2026

“We're going to have a tremendous relationship, a secure relationship, and we look forward to it,” the president said at the trilateral meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen in New York City on Tuesday morning.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that “today is a very important day for our shared security. We are signing an agreement that brings the 1951 Defense Agreement into 2026," according to an event transcript.

“With this, we build on 85 years of security cooperation, during which we have welcomed the U.S. military in our country,” he added. “Greenland's territory was indispensable in World War II, through the Cold War, and has supported U.S. homeland security ever since. That is a record we are proud of, and one this agreement carries forward.”

“This agreement is historical, and is it is about taking shared responsibility for the for a secure America, a secure Greenland, with mutual respect and a peaceful Arctic. This is a win-win-win agreement,” he continued.

Trump posted to Truth Social last week that there would need to be "express written permission" for an American adversary to have any kind of "military presence" in Greenland, and said it took aim at "ALL of [the administration's] many U.S. concerns.

"Mr. President, you’ve been very clear you don’t want adversaries to come too close," Frederiksen said.

"I fully agree. And with this deal, they are not. We are making sure that they will not be allowed to get any control or significant influence in Greenland," she added.

Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen to Trump:



Mr. President, you’ve been very clear you don’t want adversaries to come too close. I fully agree.



And with this deal, they are not. We are making sure that they will not be allowed to get any control in Greenland. pic.twitter.com/uNHkgviMZb — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 22, 2026

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