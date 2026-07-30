John Fetterman Doesn't Hold Back on Slamming the Democratic Socialists of America

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) do not have a friend in John Fetterman. Fetterman, who has slammed his fellow Democrats for saying the radical DSA are just part of their "big tent,"

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He went on Fox News and kept bodying the DSA. This came after Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, talked about putting "one ogre on a pike," in reference to moderate Democrats like Fetterman.

John Fetterman doesn’t hold back on the DSA: “That wasn’t parody, this wasn’t Portlandia.”



Fetterman: “As a Democrat, I, I just can’t ever defend these people. And then when you look at, at that woman in Wisconsin, I mean, if I’m, if I’m running for the governor with her as a… pic.twitter.com/7xCzVT9v5e — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 30, 2026

"Well, you know, congratulations, four out of five Hamas members love that guy," Fetterman said. "He's become part of the DSA that they're really trying to take over the Democratic Party. These are the kinds of people that, you know, as a Democrat, I just can't ever defend these people."

Fetterman also took shots at Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate and DSA member Francesca Hong.

"And then when you look at that woman in Wisconsin, I mean, if I'm running for the governor with her as a Democrat, I'd be losing my mind. I mean, I'm losing to total crazy pants. And now, I've watched her in some of her views. Whether it's in Wisconsin or in Michigan now, you know, these are the people that are winning elections across this country and I think I'm probably one of the few Democrats that's willing to call it out," he continued.

"I watched that interview on your network where the co-chair of the DSA is saying, 'Well, we gotta abolish the presidency, the Pentagon, the Senate ... and abolish the police and the border and that wasn't parody. This wasn't Portlandia," Fetterman noted. "This was a serious interview with someone that claims that that is the platform."

Fetterman endorsement of Tiffany, as a way to be anti-DSA, would feed generations. https://t.co/dRqL2Q7gjb — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) July 30, 2026

It would be glorious.

Even Democrats are calling @FrancescaHongWI’s socialist agenda “total crazy pants.” https://t.co/fnCofKFKBP — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) July 30, 2026

Yes, she's total crazy pants.

It was definitely worth watching.

If you had ever told me that I'd be agreeing with John Fetterman, I would've laughed in your face. But some things are too glaring to ignore. 😏 https://t.co/yXstYujR2f — Dittrich4WI (@Dittrich4WI) July 30, 2026

Fetterman remains the lone voice of sanity on his side of the aisle, and that's why El-Sayed wants to put him on a pike. The DSA will turn ugly and violent once they gain control, and Fetterman is right that we cannot allow that to happen.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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