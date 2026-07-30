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John Fetterman Doesn't Hold Back on Slamming the Democratic Socialists of America

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 30, 2026 11:30 AM
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John Fetterman Doesn't Hold Back on Slamming the Democratic Socialists of America
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) do not have a friend in John Fetterman. Fetterman, who has slammed his fellow Democrats for saying the radical DSA are just part of their "big tent," 

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He went on Fox News and kept bodying the DSA. This came after Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, talked about putting "one ogre on a pike," in reference to moderate Democrats like Fetterman.

"Well, you know, congratulations, four out of five Hamas members love that guy," Fetterman said. "He's become part of the DSA that they're really trying to take over the Democratic Party. These are the kinds of people that, you know, as a Democrat, I just can't ever defend these people."

Fetterman also took shots at Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate and DSA member Francesca Hong.

"And then when you look at that woman in Wisconsin, I mean, if I'm running for the governor with her as a Democrat, I'd be losing my mind. I mean, I'm losing to total crazy pants. And now, I've watched her in some of her views. Whether it's in Wisconsin or in Michigan now, you know, these are the people that are winning elections across this country and I think I'm probably one of the few Democrats that's willing to call it out," he continued.

"I watched that interview on your network where the co-chair of the DSA is saying, 'Well, we gotta abolish the presidency, the Pentagon, the Senate ... and abolish the police and the border and that wasn't parody. This wasn't Portlandia," Fetterman noted. "This was a serious interview with someone that claims that that is the platform."

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It would be glorious.

Yes, she's total crazy pants.

It was definitely worth watching.

Fetterman remains the lone voice of sanity on his side of the aisle, and that's why El-Sayed wants to put him on a pike. The DSA will turn ugly and violent once they gain control, and Fetterman is right that we cannot allow that to happen.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JOHN FETTERMAN
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