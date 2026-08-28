John Fetterman Calls Out His Party's Socialism Problem

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) railed against his party’s “socialism problem” and the rise of far leftist figures like Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, and several others.

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Fetterman has been one of the leading voices in the Democrat Party against the growing influence of socialists backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

From The Hill:

Fetterman, who is now more popular in his home state among Republicans than Democrats, warned that the Democratic Party is getting dragged down by “these garbage kinds of people like El-Sayed in Michigan.” “I don’t care if he’s a fellow Democrat,” Fetterman told “Cats & Cosby” hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby. He also pointed to Maine Senate Democratic nominee Troy Jackson, who has been endorsed by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and has similar views as Platner, a far-left progressive. “Look what’s happening in Maine,” the Pennsylvania Democrat added. “An accused rapist,” he said, referring to a rape allegation made against Platner by a woman who dated him several years ago. Platner denied the accusation, but it ultimately pushed him to drop out of the race. “Look at these other terrible communists and socialists,” Fetterman said. “Our party has a socialism problem. “I’ll be the one Democrat that calls it for what it is and not use the euphemism that it’s a big-tent situation,” he added. “Democrats like El-Sayed are proud to campaign with garbage like Hasan Piker,” he said, noting that the popular streamer once declared “America deserved 9/11.”

The Democratic Party is becoming the party of socialism.



58% view socialism positively.



50% view capitalism negatively.



I’m a proud free market capitalist.



This is lunacy. pic.twitter.com/i88gX2VWXF — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) August 16, 2026

FETTERMAN CONTINUES BLASTING DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S LEFTWARD SHIFT ON SOCIALISM, ISRAEL



Sen. John Fetterman has repeatedly criticized his own party's drift toward socialism, telling Fox News the Democratic Party is becoming "an orgy of socialism" and recounting how people in… pic.twitter.com/Y2uGmXVJA3 — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) July 26, 2026

Fetterman has consistently expressed concerns about the Democrat Party lurching further to the left as voters grow fed up with the moderate establishment wing of the party.

The senator has often criticized elements in his party that are “deeply anti-Israel” and “deeply anti-American.”

He’s right. The Democrats have a serious socialism problem that will only get worse as long as the establishment insists on maintaining the status quo rather than delivering solutions for the American people. If this persists, the gradual shift to the far left will be inevitable.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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