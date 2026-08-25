Victor Davis Hanson Says Democrats Have Created a Socialist Frankenstein's Monster

The Democrat Party is being consumed from the inside out by the Democratic Socialists of America, and it has no one but itself to blame.

Victor Davis Hanson, a classicist, military historian, and Hoover Institution fellow, argued Monday that the DSA’s growing influence resembles Frankenstein. Democrat establishment figures, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, he said, helped create a political monster they can no longer control.

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🔥NEW: Victor Davis Hanson *TORCHES* Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries🔥



"They were the Dr. Frankensteins and they created this socialist Frankensteinian MONSTER — and now it's devouring them because they're WEAK!"



"When you look at Hakeem Jeffries, he's like a deer in the… pic.twitter.com/0K06tZYdi1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 25, 2026

"They were the Dr. Frankensteins, and they created this socialist Frankensteinian monster, and now it's devouring them because they're weak," Hanson said.

And when you look at Hakeem Jeffries, he's like a deer in the headlights. His eyes start rolling. Well, do you think you have the, you think that you have the votes to pass? Yeah, of course we do. And why wouldn't we? You know, it's just gibberish. And when you hear Chuck Schumer, it's just, he bends over, and he reads off this script. We're going to work very hard, and we're going to elect Democrats. Well, does that mean we're going to work very hard, and we're going to elect Democrats? Does that mean you're going to work with these socialists, or are there some that you can't be in the same state? We're going to work very hard, and who, I mean, I mean that. So they're old, fuddy-duddy, ossified, calcified hacks.

As for the DSA-backed candidates themselves, Hanson conceded that they are charismatic, but he blasted their arrogance, arguing that they are fundamentally ignorant of how the world, and the economy, actually works.

"And these young people are arrogant, ignorant, somewhat charismatic. I mean, El-Sayed wears his little tight shirt. He works out, and AOC's always trying to act like she's this hot chick kind of look. And Mamdani was an ex-rapper, and he's got that socialist fake smile. And then Hasan Piker is supposed to be hot for all the women," Hanson said.

He went on to explain that DSA-backed candidates continue promising voters the world without offering a credible plan to pay for it. They may vow to “tax the rich,” but even conservative estimates of their spending agenda suggest the bill would ultimately reach the middle class as well.

This comes as establishment Democrats celebrate the creation of a “big tent” party, even as the DSA steamroller threatens to flatten it from within. It is a simple but important reminder that a big tent is not always a strength. Especially when supposed allies use a party’s infrastructure, money, and brand to advance an agenda fundamentally at odds with what that party once stood for.

It remains unclear whether the DSA will completely consume the Democrat Party. But at this point, the odds increasingly appear to favor the DSA.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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