Watch Mehdi Hasan’s Absurd Attempt to Downplay the Threat of the Far Left

Both parties have their extremist elements. But according to British journalist and left-wing pundit Mehdi Hasan, the far left is merely a collection of FDR-style Democrats who support Medicare for All, while the far right is a pack of Nazis seeking to resurrect the Jim Crow-era Democrat Party.

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Mehdi Hasan: “Yes, there’s a far-right and a far-left. The far-right wants Nazism and ethnic cleansing. The far-left wants Medicare for All. That is not the same thing” pic.twitter.com/SWzt7QtQB3 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 18, 2026

"Like, people get annoyed when I say this, and you've said, I'm sure, a version which is: Yes, there's a far right, and yes, there's a far left. The far right wants Nazism and ethnic cleansing; the far left wants Medicare for All. That is not the same thing," Hasan said.

Of course, the far left is just about Medicare for All. Never mind the calls for the streets to run red with capitalist blood, the anti-Americanism that treats the September 11 terror attacks as something America “deserved,” the demand to use government force to seize and redistribute wealth, or the contempt for the Declaration of Independence and Constitution which they view as nothing more than barriers to the centralized and tyrannical power they actually seek.

"By the way, we could argue using your point that both parties are basically returning to older versions of the democratic party," Hasan added. "Under Mamdani and Abdul [El-Sayed] and Bernie [Sanders] are trying to go back to FDR democrats. And the Republican party are trying to go back to Jim Crow democrats."

The charge of racism is not only outdated and so overused that it has lost its force; it is simply untrue. Republican politics is far more concerned with election integrity, enforcing the border, public safety, and economic nationalism than with anything having to do with race.

As for the claim that today’s Democrats are just reviving the FDR-era party, that is hardly reassuring.

Roosevelt’s legacy was not that of merely public works projects and wartime leadership. It included a punitive tax policy, vast expansion of federal authority, and an open attempt to bend the Supreme Court to his political will when it stood in the way of the New Deal. FDR is also routinely and unfairly credited, with leading America out of the Great Depression. That claim rests on two deeply flawed assumptions. First, that a strong, centralized government is necessary to rescue a free-market economy from crisis; and second, that the New Deal itself ended the Depression.

The far left’s promise is never simply Medicare for All. Its deeper promise is control, control over wealth, industry, institutions, and ultimately the choices Americans are permitted to make for themselves. That is why its rise should concern us, not because it is loud on the fringe, but because it is winning primaries and moving ever closer to power.

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Both extremes reject the American experiment in ordered liberty. Yet they are not equally situated. The far right remains largely confined to the margins of conservative politics; the far left is increasingly being welcomed into the mainstream of the Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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