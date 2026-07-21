Rep. Lisa McClain Sounds the Alarm on Communism’s Return to American Politics

Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI) just went on a rampage against the rising communist threat that now threatens the Democratic Party, a movement that seeks to tear down much of what America’s Founding Fathers built.

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Every day, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) proves that socialism, communism, or collectivism is no longer some fringe ideology trapped in an ivory tower and buried by the collapse of the Soviet Union. It has re-emerged and continues to do so as a real political force, and conservatives will have to adapt to confront it if they want to defeat it yet again.

🚨 JUST NOW: Rep. Lisa McClain goes on a WARPATH against the rising communist Democrats



"The Soviet Union promised equality, then delivered breadlines. It promised security, then built a society of surveillance and fear. It promised liberation, then trapped millions of people… pic.twitter.com/TbvhIHSDSp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 21, 2026

"The Soviet Union promised equality, then delivered breadlines. It promised security, then built a society of surveillance and fear. It promised liberation, then trapped millions of people behind an iron curtain. That's where that road to communism leads," the Michigan Republican said. "Yet the radical left is selling the same lie in America today."

"They've polished their branding, right? They've prettied it up. They've packaged it for social media and marketed it to young Americans and college campuses all over the world. They've packaged it as compassion, and they've made promises that they can't keep," Rep. McClain said. "But a friendlier name does not change the ideology, and it certainly does not change the endgame. This is no longer confined to the margins. Communism has taken root in our universities, our largest cities, and it has taken root in the Democratic Party. Every attack on private property, every demand for greater government control, and every lesson teaching young Americans to despise capitalism drives those roots deeper."

"That's why every single Democrat voted to raise your taxes. They want to take your hard-earned money away from you and make sure that that hard-earned money goes to help somebody else," she added. "Because somebody has to pay for everything that's free. Because last I checked, the farmers don't farm for free, the teachers don't teach for free, and grocery stores don't give away free food. Somebody actually has to pay for that."

This comes as the rise of socialism has vindicated one of conservatism's longest-standing arguments: the slippery slope. The Democratic Party once broadly accepted free markets, differing primarily over the size of the welfare state, higher taxes, and a larger government role in providing social benefits. Conservatives warned for decades that expanding government's role in the economy would not stop there, that it would steadily move the country toward socialism. They were mocked, accused of fearmongering, and told they simply didn't care about ordinary Americans.

The fight is no longer over whether the slippery slope exists; it is over socialism itself. If conservatives intend to reverse its momentum, they will have to adapt, make the case for free markets with renewed conviction, and meet this ideological challenge head-on.