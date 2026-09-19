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Sarah Huckabee Sanders Easily Wrecks the Media's Pearl-Clutching Over CNN's White House Ban

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 19, 2026 7:00 AM
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Sarah Huckabee Sanders Easily Wrecks the Media's Pearl-Clutching Over CNN's White House Ban
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump faced questions yesterday about banning MSNBC, CNN, and Politico from the White House grounds. He doubled down, saying they’re fake news and intentionally peddle false stories. He’s not wrong, and for now, they’re done. Starting tomorrow, they’re no longer invited on campus. Yet calling this a muzzling of the press is a gross overreaction. Obama tried it with Fox News; Biden did it to The New York Post. No doubt they’ll be invited back, but for now, the process is the punishment until the inevitable lawsuit is filed.

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Not being unfamiliar with the media’s antics, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was visiting the White House Friday, couldn’t help but notice the glaring issue with the media’s pearl-clutching:

I think it’s hard for you to argue against a free press when you’re literally standing in the Oval Office asking questions of the president of the United States. He’s been more accessible and easier to talk to than any president in history. Think about the previous administration, where you could barely get through a press conference. And yet you have the opportunity to stand here in the Oval Office and ask questions to the leader of the free world.

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Have a drink, shut the hell up for a second, and enjoy the weekend, CNN and company. You know you’ll get access back, but if this administration can give you the belt every now and then, deal with it. 

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News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | FAKE NEWS | MSNBC | WHITE HOUSE
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