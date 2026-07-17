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Mamdani Proposes Banning NYC Landlords From Requiring Both Proof of Income and Credit Checks for Renters

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 17, 2026 11:45 AM
Mamdani Proposes Banning NYC Landlords From Requiring Both Proof of Income and Credit Checks for Renters
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

The warmth of collectivism is back and better than ever, this time bringing along with it the same conditions that helped spark the 2008 financial crisis. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is pushing a slew of socialist policies he says will help solve the city’s affordability crisis, but the latest proposal looks less like any real relief and more like a rerun of policies that nearly collapsed the housing market. 

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On Thursday, the mayor’s office released a 67-page report following the city’s “rental ripoff hearings,” a sort of kangaroo court where New Yorkers aired their grievances against landlords and other rental woes. Buried in that document were several new plans to address renters’ concerns, including banning landlords from requiring both proof of income and credit checks, and forcing property owners to cover any credit-check fees themselves. 

In other words, the warmth of collectivism might soon feel a lot like 2008 all over again.

The move would force reckless tenant screening, drawing into the market people who simply can’t afford to rent and shouldn’t be there in the first place. Landlords will naturally adapt, finding new ways to verify that tenants can pay, but the risk remains unprecedented, leaving many property owners exposed to renters who simply cannot meet their obligations. 

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ECONOMY HOMELESSNESS NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

This is yet another entry in Mamdani’s arsenal that places all the leverage on the tenant’s side, without acknowledging the difficult task landlords face or the protections they require. It demonizes the supposed wealthier class in favor of renters, rather than addressing the real issues: government regulation, zoning laws, and supply-side economics.

"At Rental Ripoff Hearings across the five boroughs, we heard from thousands of New Yorkers living with mold that was never treated, pests that were never addressed and fees that were never explained. Listening was only the first step. This report turns those stories into concrete action," Mayor Mamdani said in a statement. "From requiring disclosure of AI-altered listings to bringing our code enforcement systems into the 21st century and finally recognizing tenant unions, we are making it clear that every New Yorker deserves a safe home – and every landlord who refuses to provide one will be held accountable."

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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