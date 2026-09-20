Shut Up and Don’t Even Sing, Just Get Off the Damn Stage

The last time I remember thinking about Macklemore, the 43-year-old d****e-pencil mustachioed Eminem wannabe, was when he won a Grammy more than 10 years ago. Not because of his music –I don’t care for crap music – but because he was always giving acceptance speeches about gay people and against Jews, so the leftist media loved him for it.

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Then the time came for him to make another hit record and, as happens with most everyone in music except a very few, he discovered he was more of a gimmick than a talent – the Dubai chocolate of white-guy rap.

He quickly faded away because that’s what flashes in the pan do.

Ed Sheeran is not a flash in the pan. He’s not my style either, though he’s closer to my taste than the snowflake because Ed has musical talent and can write a clever lyric, but he has proven himself to have staying power and to create a lot of music over time that people like. Good acts change, not with the times but with the soundtrack of times themselves. The Beatles never made the same album twice, let alone the same single. They innovated and grew. Sheeran did too. Macklemore did not.

When someone in Ed Sheeran’s camp asked Macklemore to join him as one of his opening acts on a North American tour, it should have been met with joy and relief – Macklemore was spared the county fair circuit and would be exposed to a massive audience that either never knew he existed or had forgotten. Either option would mean sales and streams of his music; a little mailbox money that hasn’t been cluttering up his bank account for a while.

You’d think he’d be grateful for that. You would be wrong.

Rather than do the job for which he was contracted, Macklemore saw an opportunity to attack Jews and America and defend terrorists and communists. People who did not pay to see one of nearly a half a dozen opening acts were suddenly being lectured by a dumb bigot who used to be somebody.

Turns out, audiences don’t go to concerts for upside-down morality lectures.

Rather than be grateful for the opportunity to play for an audience that was not his, Macklemore took a dump on stage in front of them and proclaimed anyone who did not appreciate his BM to be a monster.

If it were his audience, fine – he can dump all over them. They’re there for him, and him being a Cro-Magnon moron with a 50 IQ is expected. But I promise you, no one paid Ed Sheeran prices to see ANY of the opening acts, even Billie Eilish’s brother/creepy love interest/whatever the hell he is.

It was the ultimate disrespect for Sheeran, who was giving them all access to audiences they otherwise could not pull together to save their lives.

It didn’t matter; they hate Jews, capitalism, the United States and whatever else is trendy among the Democratic Socialists of America. They are all a cancer on society, and they’re all on their way back to the coffeehouses and anonymity they crawled out from under.

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Other opening bands quit in “solidarity” with Adolf Macklemore, forfeiting the biggest break they’re ever going to see. It’s funny, because I bet they all thought it would lead to something for them. But the left rallies around people only for the moment they are useful, then they dump them and move on. Remember Bob Vylan? Few Americans do, but they're the latest never-was band to shoot themselves in the foot for antisemitism and treating Palestinians like pets.

Their US tour was canceled, and they are less than the Pet Rock did in cultural significance.

We’re only a few years away from some left-wing singer setting themselves on fire on stage to protest whatever these incapable-of-thinking drones are told should matter more to them than anything else, and I’m here for it.

If these people want to commit career suicide, great; if they want to commit more than that, I support their ability to do so. Just do it to your own audience, not one someone else earned through hard work and talent.

If people like Macklemore want to strap on an explosive Arafat doily and take out their own stage, I’d support that. My problem comes in when they inflict themselves on others – the “murder/suicide” people who should reverse the order, whether it’s career or otherwise.

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It’s not censorship to face consequences for your actions; it’s called adulthood. Censorship is when government silences you and throws you in prison. Consequences are the direct results of your own actions. Anyone who tells you otherwise is an idiot, a bigot…or a Democrat. But I repeat myself.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and the host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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