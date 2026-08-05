Bernie Slanders

The multimillionaire “socialist” senator joins a long line of Jews who have betrayed their brethren.

The Democratic leadership decided to take out Bernie Sanders in 2020. He won the first two primaries, and a panicked leadership got all of the other candidates to drop out and throw their support to barely-there Joe Biden. The same leadership made sure that Graham Platner’s victims got on CNN, and it was during Biden’s rule that the DOJ put a wire on Gavin Newsom’s trusted aid. There is a Democratic braintrust that is lefty but does not like certain strains of socialism in its ranks.

Advertisement

Sanders once again said last week that Israel committed a genocide in Gaza. Let’s look at the definition of genocide:

“Genocide is the intentional action to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, in whole or in part.” (U.N. definition)

Now, let’s take a look at some of Israel’s actions during the fighting in Gaza:

- Israel took Hamas terrorist prisoners at several occasions during the fighting. They could be seen paraded in their underwear on their way to Israeli jails and three square meals a day. Does this sound like genocide?

- Israel routinely sent SMS messages, made phone calls, and flew drones with loud-speakers or paper messages telling Gazans where to move so as to avoid hostilities. If your goal was to kill an ethnic group, would you warn people of that same ethnic group to move out of harm’s way?

- Israel facilitated the entry of endless tons of food, medicine, and supplies into Gaza during an active war. No other country in the world has fed its enemies during hostilities. Does the provision of sustenance to people who murdered and kidnapped your citizens sound like a genocidal action?

- Israel currently holds around 60 percent of the Gazan landmass. During the Six Day War, it took Gaza from Egypt in three days. If Israel had wanted to mass-murder the Palestinians a la genocide, wouldn’t it simply have bombed the enclave endlessly until nobody was left to raise a white flag?

- Even though death and injury statistics come from Hamas, they themselves associate 50,000 of 70,000 killed to their organization. If true, then Israel will have run the cleanest battle in urban space in history. The British flattened Caen in order to crush the Nazis and open the path to Paris. And while Israel did raze a lot of buildings, genocide is a people thing. Hiroshima looks great today, and one day even Gaza might be rebuilt.

So why is Sanders accusing Israel of something that she did not do? Like many Jewish turncoats before him, he thinks that he can ingratiate himself with this generation’s Jew haters. But history is not on his side. Those who have tried to be like the non-Jews or have worked against their brethren only saved their demise for last. Many kapos in World War II thought that by providing names to the SS or helping in the camps, they would avoid death and live through the war. The vast majority of them were wrong, and when time came, they too were sent to the gas chambers or shot dead. Sanders thinks that the new cool kids from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) will continue to dig him, especially if he attacks Israel. Is there a better Jew in their eyes than one who hates the Jewish state? But the DSA folks are already giving up on AOC because she will not fully condemn Israel and they will dump Sanders as not being radical enough when he refuses to demand the closure of jails and the end of the U.S. Senate. There is nothing he can do that will placate this angry mob of idiots, and try as he may, he will be tossed to the side sooner or later. And at his age, it will probably be sooner.

It’s amazing the power of a lie. If you were to go to Cairo and ask around, probably 60 percent of the locals would swear on a stack of kebabs that it was the Mossad and the Jews who pulled off 9/11. That was the story sold to them at the time, and who can prove that Bin Laden and his men were not some Mossad patsies sent in a false-flag operation? How many still think that Israel intentionally sank the USS Liberty but have not a word to say about a Kuwaiti pilot in an F-18 who shot down three American F-15s in one day? We reach our conclusions before we ever get started. Those whom we hate are always guilty; those whom we like can never be the bad guys. And in the process, truth gets beaten up and thrown in the trunk of a getaway car. The lie of Israel/genocide was started even before the IDF began any retaliatory activity in Gaza. It was propagated by losers and liars in the Muslim Brotherhood, universities, and on the Left. Israel should have attacked Gaza far more aggressively and finished the campaign in three months. Instead, it did brain surgery and moved very carefully from area to area, always trying to avoid civilian casualties. If they are going to blame you anyway for a genocide, then attack fully and win. Period.

Advertisement

Throughout Jewish history, there have been Jews who have put themselves before their people. It was not uncommon in the USSR to find bodies of Jews floating in local rivers in the Spring when the rivers thawed. They worked against Jews by telling authorities about Torah teaching and Jewish activity. They were gotten rid of before they could harm more Jews. One of the more interesting stories from days of yore is that of Josephus Flavius. He was in charge of the defense of the Galilee against the Romans. The story as he tells it is that he got together with other defenders in his city of Yodfat and they drew lots to commit suicide. When Josephus found himself the last man standing, he surrendered to the Romans rather than kill himself. He provides firsthand accounts of the destruction of Jerusalem and the Second Temple. People for generations have been somewhat skeptical about his storytelling, as he claimed that Titus fought to stop the burning of the Temple but was stopped by the men of his Tenth Legion. The Talmud makes no mention of him, and one rabbi believes that the rabbis of the day were incredulous to his story but did not want to criticize him publicly. He attached himself to Titus and returned with him to Rome. His historical description is important but his accounts have an asterisk next to them due to his association with the Roman conquerors.

Bernie Sanders takes it as a given that Israel committed a genocide and uses that plank in order to demand that the U.S. stop sending the Jewish state weapons. Do you see how easy and important it is to invent a lie, on which one can then build policy and action? Those who scream at the random religious Jew (about the only one they can clearly recognize due to his attire) that he is a baby-killer or mass-murderer are behaving in line with a lie bought and paid for by Qatar and the Soros empire. There is no way to disprove it, even with all of the statistics and points mentioned above. I hate Jews. Therefore, the genocide business must be true. Now I really hate Jews. I’m going to do something about it. Another Jewish restaurant, this time in Montreal, was burned to the ground. The power of the lie.

Advertisement

Bernie Sanders is an embarrassment as an American and as a Jew. He lives comfortably as a millionaire while trying to sell a system that only leads to poverty and despair.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.