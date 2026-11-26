The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday for the first time the New York City-based event has ever been delayed.

The weather postponement has to do with a nor’easter plowing through the region on Thursday, which is expected to bring along winds and rain. According to the National Weather Service, there is a coastal flood warning from Thursday morning until Friday morning in the Big Apple.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade POSTPONED ... will move to Saturday .... Macy's statement: https://t.co/rP9TsHLBdy — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) November 25, 2026

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration,” Macy’s said in a statement, according to NBC 4 New York on Wednesday.

“Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28. Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday,” the statement continued.

For the first time ever, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is being postponed. Will now take place on Saturday Winds are expected to start gusting over 40mph in the morning and then peak at 50mph+ during the afternoon. https://t.co/3xqZYBVghQ — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) November 25, 2026

“Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday,” Macy’s added.

The parade has only been scrapped during 1942-1944 because of World War II, according to NBC News.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.