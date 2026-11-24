Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is being awarded the Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Giuliani was mayor of the city during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and he remains a close friend of the president.

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"I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from our Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump,” the former mayor said in a statement, according to Breitbart.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said that “Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a dedicated public servant whose decisive leadership has left a lasting impact on New York City and our Nation.”

On the occasion of the conferral of the Presidential Medal of Freedom upon the 107th mayor of NYC the ambassador of Italy Marco Peronaci and Mrs. Vivita Berzina hosted a dinner. Beautiful speech by @AndrewHGiuliani https://t.co/x8QOLs32MS — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 24, 2026

“As U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mayor Giuliani took down mob bosses and led a relentless war on crime. As Mayor, he transformed New York from a crime-ridden city into one of the safes\t big cities in the world, fostering economic opportunity and cultural greatness,” Wales continued.

“And in the aftermath of the tragic September 11th attacks, he displayed strong American leadership in the face of evil. President Trump will proudly honor Mayor Giuliani – America’s Mayor – with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his lifetime of service to the American people,” she added.

The ceremony was scheduled for 11 AM Tuesday, according to the president’s public schedule. In Trump’s second term he has given the award posthumously to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as well as 9/11 victim Welles Crowther, who is known for his actions to rescue others that day.

The former mayor's son, Andrew Giuliani, served in the Trump administration as the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup's Executive Director.

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