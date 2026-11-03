Here's What the White House Is Saying About the Election Results

A White House official told Townhall that the Trump administration is gearing up for Democrats to take control of Congress with a degree of resolve, as Democrats continue to sweep races throughout the country on Tuesday night.

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"The White House mood is defiant. President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot," an official said in a statement.

"Also, candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves. Also, anyone who voted Democrat today is going to have a serious case of buyers remorse when gas prices come down quickly when the Iran conflict is solved but they’re still stuck with list of liberal extremist Democrats," the statement continued.

FROM A WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL ON TONIGHT"S ELECTION RESULTS: "The White House mood is defiant. President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot. Also, candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves. Also, anyone who voted Democrat today is going to have a serious case of buyers remorse when gas prices come down quickly when the Iran conflict is solved but they’re still stuck with list of liberal extremist Democrats. And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up." — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 4, 2026

"And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up."

Democrats are expected to flip both chambers of Congress, which will provide a significant counterbalance to President Donald Trump starting in January, Decision Desk HQ projects.

Trump said himself that the fact that he was not running this cycle was a factor in the night's outcomes.

"I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," the president posted.

In another post, he wrote that he's "going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!" In another post, he shared a photo of a red hat with "VETO" on it, indicating that he will likely shoot down legislation that Democrats send to his desk.

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