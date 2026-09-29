Here's the Latest Update on Alleged Air Base Terror Plot

U.K. authorities said on Tuesday that the vehicles involved in the suspected terror plot against RAF Fairford military base “have been subject to extensive examination” and “no improvised explosive devices were found” as a result.

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The base plays a significant role for the U.S. Air Force, and there are concerns about a potential foreign adversarial tie to the incident, especially amid the ongoing conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“However, a quantity of petrol was recovered,” Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing in the U.K., Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, stated.

NEW: Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing in the UK, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor says in a new statement on RAF Fairford arrests that "Those vehicles have been subject to extensive examination, with the support of military assets and forensic experts, and we can… — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) September 29, 2026

The Five suspects that were arrested were later released on bail, which President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office on Monday was a move he disagreed with.

“Yesterday we released the five men on police bail. They remain under investigation and must adhere to strict conditions while we continue our work,” Taylor said. “The safety of the public is at the forefront of our investigative decision-making, and this was certainly the case yesterday.”

“I understand why this development will have come as a surprise to many, but I'd like to reiterate that it was investigative decision, and one which is grounded in experience and careful consideration of policing powers,” the assistant commissioner continued.

According to UK authorities, all of the suspects are London residents who are nationals of the country and are between the ages of 23 and 25.

“We are continuing to reduce the investigative scenes around RAF Fairford, and by tomorrow we anticipate we will have closed them down completely. This will be an important step towards restoring normality for the local community,” Taylor added. “As part of the investigation, we have searched properties in London which I can confirm have concluded.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told “Hannity” on Monday night that it is a “very serious situation.”

“It’s one that clearly involved the hands of a foreign actor. I won’t get into great detail about that yet,” he said.

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