Federal Judge Destroys Lawsuit Against NCAA Over Transgender Policies

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) filed by former college swimmer Riley Gaines on Tuesday.

Gaines, along with other female athletes, sued the organization over its policy allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports.

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From Politico:

A federal judge tossed a lawsuit led by former college swimmer Riley Gaines against the National Collegiate Athletic Association alleging the collegiate sports governing body violated her rights when it allowed transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports. Gaines and more than a dozen other current and former college athletes sued the NCAA in 2024 under Title IX, the federal education law barring sex-based discrimination. At the center of the lawsuit was the association’s now defunct policy that allowed transgender women to compete on sports teams and use facilities that align with their gender identity. The NCAA rescinded the policy a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bars transgender athletes from competing on women’s and girls sports teams. U.S. District Judge Tiffany Johnson on Monday ruled the NCAA is not covered by Title IX because “there is no evidence that the NCAA received federal financial assistance” from the federal government. Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, said in a statement Tuesday she will be appealing the decision. “This momentary setback will not deter me or other women athletes in the least. Rest assured, we will be appealing this decision,” Gaines said in a statement. “We are on the side of truth. I am confident Americans will rally to our side to fight the NCAA. Working together we will defeat the NCAA’s continuing efforts to trample women’s rights in sports.”

If the NCAA isn't subject to Title IX, then WHO is?



Of course, we will appeal. The goal from the beginning was to get this case before the Supreme Court. https://t.co/nX9vm3DGxN — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 29, 2026

The lawsuit alleged that the NCAA violated Title IX and denied equal opportunities to female athletes by forcing them to compete against men and share locker rooms with them.

The complaint centered on the organization’s former policy allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports if they met testosterone suppression thresholds through hormone treatments.

Absolute laughable decision.“The NCAA is not subject to Title IX,”and yet it influences entire programs to be added or cut determined by parity. Parity for what?To insure females have equal representation on campus. Not surprised though, when you can’t define a woman. https://t.co/7DSgZ57gOX — Mike Fountain (@MKFPhoto) September 29, 2026

The lawsuit focused on the 2022 national championships, where swimmer Lia Thomas competed against women despite being a biological male.

The plaintiffs sought damages and structural changes to eligibility rules and the revocation of records and awards granted to men who won competitions against women.

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