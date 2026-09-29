Mike Lee Crushes Leftist Plot to Block Trump's Kennedy Center Overhaul

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) shut down an effort to prevent President Donald Trump from demolishing the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after a lengthy battle over his desire to renovate the cultural center.

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This has been an ongoing battle, with Democrat lawmakers taking issue with his proposed project, which would involve adding his name to the facility. There have been several lawsuits filed against the Trump administration challenging the project.

From The Hill:

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) late Monday blocked an attempt from Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) to prohibit President Trump from demolishing the Kennedy Center. The bill Merkley attempted to pass under unanimous consent, which would have bypassed a floor vote if no one had objected, also had the support of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). Trump has threatened to tear down the performing arts center after a court blocked him from adding his name to Kennedy’s on its facade. The administration is also in court fighting a challenge to substantive renovations Trump wants to do, arguing that the building is “decrepit” and in need of a full remodel. Merkley called for action on the Senate floor Monday night but was met with an objection from Lee. In a statement after the fact, Merkley said his bill would have prevented demolition of any national memorial to honor a U.S. president without an act of Congress. “Trump’s threats are straight out of the authoritarian playbook and should infuriate every American who values our nation’s history and the rule of law,” Merkley said. “Instead of wasting taxpayer dollars putting Trump’s name on memorials and monuments as if he is a king, we should be focused on putting money back into the pockets of working families and honoring America’s greatest cultural institutions, not destroying them.”

Trump’s Republican allies in the Senate BLOCKED my bill with @lisamurkowski to stop the Kennedy Center—or any presidential national memorial—from being demolished without an act of Congress. Just shameful. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 29, 2026

The president has threatened to completely demolish the Kennedy Center if courts continue to block his renovation plans. The White House claims the building has experienced structural deterioration and that an overhaul will cost $250 million.

"I think that the Trump administration should certainly have recognition because, frankly, if we don't do that, it's going to close,” the president said. “It'll end up being ripped down."

Trump argues that it would be better to tear down the structure and erect a new amphitheater overlooking the waterfront in its place.

The Guardian reported that a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to give 30 days’ notice before demolishing the center after he threatened to tear it down. Justice Department attorneys warned in a court filing that the demolition could happen if courts continue hindering the president’s efforts.

The center’s board of trustees previously voted to add Trump’s name to the building and initiate a two-year closure.

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