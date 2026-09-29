The Lindsay Clancy Hold-Out Juror Finally Speaks. Here's What He Said.

We can't imagine what it's like being Lindsay Clancy holdout juror Michael Desronvil. The devout Catholic and Haitian immigrant was catapulted to fame, if you want to use that word, for being the only sane member of the jury who wanted to convict Lindsay Clancy for the murder of her three children: Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Clancy strangled her children with exercise bands in the basement of their home in January 2023. She and her attorneys claim she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

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11 of the 12 jurors wanted to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, but Desronvil stood his ground. One juror even said Desronvil couldn't get over how "viciously" Clancy murdered her children. The hung jury led to a mistrial, and prosecutors have not yet announced whether they plan to refile the charges against Clancy.

Meanwhile, the jurors, Clancy's attorney, and the media have spent weeks smearing Desronvil, even digging up old claims of domestic abuse in an effort to discredit him. The backlash was so bad that Desronvil has gotten an attorney and was even moved to a safe house.

Now he's speaking out.

JUST IN: The Lone Lindsay Clancy Juror Michael Desronvil Just Broke His Silence Tonight in a Defiant Statement praising God and Defending the Children Murdered by Lindsay Clancy.



“I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on… pic.twitter.com/o0oOkJpgDn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 29, 2026

"I know the whole focus has been on me. But we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels," Desronvil said. "The ones that can't speak for themselves, the ones that can't defend themselves, and the ones that can't fight their battles. Those are Cora, Dawson, and Callan."

"A little bit about me: I want to thank God for my Catholic faith; I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to love my daughter, and foremost, I would like to thank everyone, every individual that has supported me throughout this difficult situation," he continued. "Your prayers, your emotional support, your psychological support is tremendous to my heart. That I feel, that I sense, that I know. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

About two weeks ago, Desronvil issued a statement in which he said he was repeatedly cut off by fellow jurors during deliberations and defended himself against allegations he refused to follow the law regarding reasonable doubt.

"Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned," Desronvil said of Clancy. That statement came through his attorney, Edward Paltzik. Paltzik specializes in defamation litigation and has represented President Trump in lawsuits against The New York Times and CBS News.

Paltzik also spoke with Fox News about the case.

"Michael wanted these three innocent children who never had a chance, to have a voice... It's about three innocent children who were murdered by their demonic mother."



Edward Paltzik, the attorney for Lindsay Clancy's holdout juror, speaks exclusively with Fox News'… pic.twitter.com/TY8ZVFs6uZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2026

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"If there's one thing that people take away from this interview, I want it to be this: this is what Michael believes. This trial was really about three innocent children," Paltzik said. "Who were murdered and had no voice. And although Michael followed the law and followed the evidence, Michael wanted these three innocent children who never had a chance to have a voice, have a legacy, and to be remembered. And that's what this trial's about. It's about three innocent children who were murdered by their demonic mother."

"And this shouldn't be controversial; we are not backing down. We are not giving one inch," he added.

Paltzik is also going to file a bar complaint against Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington.

EXCLUSIVE: The attorney for the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial speaks to Fox News for the first time, telling Kayleigh McEnany that Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, could face a bar complaint over his conduct involving the lone holdout juror, Michael Desronvil.… pic.twitter.com/OxQWAVJjFl — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2026

"One hundred percent," Paltzik said when asked about filing a bar complaint. "I can say this: Kevin Reddington's conduct is not consistent with the standards of professionalism that we expect from members of the bar."

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"If you're an officer of the court, and you have taken an oath to uphold the United States Constitution, you've sworn to defend the Constitution, and then you get out there right after the trial and you attack a juror," he continued, "but then you don't stop. You continue to attack the juror. You're attacking the juror outside the courtroom, inside the courtroom. Everywhere. Kevin Reddington is not behaving rationally anymore."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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