Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Got a Little Huffy After Being Pressed on His Attacks on Lone Juror

Today is the day, and no, I don’t mean the grilling the former Special Counsel Jack Smith is enduring by Senate Republicans. It’s whether Lindsay Clancy, who further exposed white liberal women as crackpots, will be retried. The initial murder trial ended with a hung jury, so today is about whether there will be a new one.

Advertisement

Clancy killed her three children in January 2023 using exercise bands. She later slashed her wrists and jumped out of a window, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, has been seen as a rock star by the Clancy clan, taking selfies and admitting he views his clients like his own children. That’s very creepy. Yet today, Reddington got a little huffy when he was cited for attacking the lone holdout juror, Michael Desronvil, claiming he merely filed a single motion about whether he was following procedure, then blaming Donald Trump and others.

🚨 HOLY CRAP HE'S LOST IT. Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington just went berserk on the prosecution calling him out for ATTACKING lone holdout juror Michael Desronvil



REDDINGTON: "I am TIRED of hearing 'persecution,' 'attacking.' I am doing all these 'terrible… pic.twitter.com/55OEZXYNE6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2026

So, what was your outburst on the courthouse steps, man? We all know what you said, and it for sure animated the unhinged mob to seek out this person.

🚨 NOW: Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney is now PUBLICLY ATTACKING the one male juror who held out to force a mistrial, saying he's "PROUD" of the female foreperson for blowing the whistle on that juror



Disgusting.



"Where do I begin to thank these jurors — minus 1? The… pic.twitter.com/FUoOGYGcmP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2026

Reddington’s attack on the holdout juror in front of the courthouse was, in my view, an outrageous and reckless moment. It would warrant a response from the judge about stoking the rage against this one juror. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 4, 2026

...It was a breathtaking lack of judgment and restraint from the defense counsel. In my view, it would warrant a communication from the court. In a nation of rage addicts, Reddington just supplied a villain for cathartic fury. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 4, 2026

Says he hopes the lone male jurors can sleep at night, and says he wasted 7 weeks of the jury’s time. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 4, 2026

Now, they’re arguing that there’s no evidence that Clancy killed her kids (via NBC News):

Lindsay Clancy and her legal team returned to court on Tuesday, arguing that the state of Massachusetts failed to prove she killed her children — a claim that prosecutors called “laughable.” This marks the first hearing since Clancy’s triple murder trial ended in a mistrial earlier this month. The hearing in Plymouth Superior Court, which began just before 10 a.m., included a number of motions filed since the trial concluded. Judge William Sullivan immediately punted some of those motions to a later date, noting that he, and some parties, were not ready for them to be argued. One of those motions is defense attorney Kevin Reddington’s effort to dismiss Clancy’s case. Sullivan heard arguments as a part of that motion Tuesday, but pushed his decision on those arguments, as well as those relating to other motions, until Nov. 2.

Advertisement

Clancy must be retried. Some lines need to be drawn, and it’s sad that child murder is up for debate here.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.