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The NFL Is Really Issuing Fines for This Touchdown Celebration. It's Absurd.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 26, 2026 1:30 PM
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The NFL Is Really Issuing Fines for This Touchdown Celebration. It's Absurd.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

I understand some fines for touchdown celebrations, such as no more shooting guns or jumping into the Salvation Army tub, though I also think it’s a little ridiculous that the league fines players for the latter. 

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League penalties are wild, ranging from under $12,000 to soaring past $20,000, though that’s usually for plays deemed too aggressive or for unsportsmanlike conduct. Still, some running backs, like Saquon Barkely, got docked at least $17,000, or around there, because he lowered his shoulder trying to get the first down. 

Alright, I get the player safety, but getting fined tens of thousands for doing a mock ‘cracking a beer open’ celebration after a tuddy is ridiculous. 

The NFL has deemed the celebration to be offensive. Folks, Odell Beckham doing the dog peeing in the end zone or Randy Moss wiping his butt could fit that category, but ‘cracking a beer open’ could not. I mean, what are we doing here? 

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Of all things, guys, this is the least offensive. Also, no one drinks beer at football games, right? 

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