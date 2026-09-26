CNN Melts Down Over Trump Showing China's Xi Jinping the Biden Autopen Photo





Oh my god, get over it. Joe Biden sucked. President Trump mocks him, placing a picture of an autopen for his spot on the Presidential Walk of Fame, and there’s nothing you can do about it, liberal media. Trump won. You lost.

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The media are going bananas over Trump showing China’s Xi Jinping the photo, which made the Chinese president laugh. Of course, that’s all they’re focused on at CNN. Why are you shocked? For those paying attention, this is totally within Trump’s wheelhouse. It’s not at all surprising he did this, which again shows how this network cannot cover this president. By this point, you should at least understand what’s going on here.

🚨 NEW: CNN panelist MELTS DOWN over President Trump’s light-hearted moment that he showed China’s Xi the Joe Biden autopen photo: “We should have the capacity to be horrified by the President’s actions mocking a former President, his predecessor. This is childish, classless.” pic.twitter.com/3JTJQeXjmR — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 26, 2026

No one cares that you think it’s childish. And it’s amusing that the network, which was the seat of Biden’s political destruction, having him blow up on a national stage in that June 2024 debate, is so appalled by this. You didn’t want to cover Biden’s health, but then you were forced to, and tried to pull a ‘how could this happen’ when everyone and their mother knew Joe Biden was cooked and incapable of doing the job. That’s why Trump is president and he’s not.

So, spare us, guys. We simply don’t care. Kudos to Dave Urban, who noted that Trump took Xi to the National Archives, showed him our founding documents, and played banned songs, such as those from Les Misérables, at the state dinner.

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