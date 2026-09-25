Trump Got a Good Laugh Out of China's Xi Jinping When He Showed Him Biden's Autopen Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the White House yesterday. It was a chance for the two nations to discuss artificial intelligence, trade, and other issues. Supposedly, the meeting went well. President Trump showed Mr. Jinping the Presidential Walk of Fame, where the Chinese president got a good laugh at the photo of Joe Biden, which is merely an autopen:

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.@POTUS shows President Xi the Biden Autopen photo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/L0PbjQe2Aj — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2026

"This is the autopen... it's Biden." 🤣



President Trump shows off the legendary Presidential Walk of Fame to President Xi. pic.twitter.com/qUQEM6XoLj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2026

China easily outmaneuvered the Biden administration duirng those miserable four years.

A state dinner was later held (via CBS News):

During remarks at the White House state dinner, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he and President Trump had "sincere and in-depth exchanges" earlier in the day, and "reached common understanding on many issues." "This has added new substance to the constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability," Xi said through a translator. Xi did not specify what the two leaders discussed or whether they struck any new agreements, but trade and AI were widely believed to be agenda items. The U.S. and China agreed earlier this week to extend a truce on tariffs for two months, forestalling another trade war for now, though the two countries have not struck a broader deal. The two sides are also rivals on advanced AI, with Mr. Trump arguing for light regulations in order to outpace China. Other major pressure points include China's relationships with Iran and Russia and the future of Taiwan. Xi briefly recounted the history of U.S.-China ties. He pointed to President George Washington's purchase of Chinese porcelain, the two countries' cooperation during World War II and President Richard Nixon's moves to normalize relations with the People's Republic of China. He said the U.S. and China have come to "another historic juncture," and argued the two countries' ambitions "can surely be mutually reinforcing." "China and the United States must act as responsible major countries, meet the expectations of our peoples, keep pace with the trend of our times and explore a new approach for major countries to get along with each other," he said.

Yet, another aspect of the trip was that the Chinese state media was rambunctious, unprofessional, and all-around thorns in everyone’s side. They didn't listen to Secret Service instructions, turning the pool into a romp-around of sorts.

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