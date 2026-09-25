Things Are So Bad in David Crowley's County That the Wisconsin State Fair Just Implemented New Rules

Back in August, a mob of "teens" invaded the Wisconsin State Fair on its final night, causing chaos that spilled into the surrounding neighborhood and ended with reports of gunfire. A fight broke out inside the park and "teens" outside the park attempted to gain access to restricted areas. Others entered the park without authorization. Several police officers were assaulted, and only a handful of people were arrested. This happened in Milwaukee County, on David Crowley's watch. He blamed Republicans and passed the buck.

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Now the Wisconsin State Fair has responded by punishing all teenagers and will enforce a blanket ban on anyone under 17 who isn't accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 25 years old. That ban goes into effect at 5 PM every day of the Fair.

How violent and chaotic is David Crowley's Milwaukee County? The Wisconsin State Fair can no longer allow unaccompanied teenagers in the park because of widespread brawls and rioting that shut down the Fair on its final night this year. https://t.co/62zr6fL5Tf — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 24, 2026

Here's more:

The Wisconsin State Fair has updated its youth attendance policy and will no longer allow unaccompanied teenagers to attend following a violent mob takeover that ruined the fair’s final night this year. “When the policy is in effect, Fairgoers 17 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone age 25+ to enter Wisconsin State Fair Park after 5pm,” State Fair representatives said in a Facebook post Thursday. “Each adult chaperone may accompany up to four minors per day and must remain at State Fair Park when the Youth Admission Policy is in place.” Multiple fights and disturbances erupted on the final night of the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair, turning the last hours of the 11-day event into chaos near the Spin City rides and prompting a large multi-agency police response. Seven people were arrested, one officer was struck, and a security team member was also hurt. Wisconsin State Fair Park Police said the trouble began when some people tried to enter without authorization while groups already on the grounds started fighting.

The Wisconsin State Fair announced the policy change on Facebook.

"Wisconsin State Fair Park is committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and family-friendly environment," the announcement read. "As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits State Fair Park, the Youth Admission Policy has been updated."

"When the policy is in effect, Fairgoers 17 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone age 25+ to enter Wisconsin State Fair Park after 5 PM. Each adult chaperone may accompany up to four minors per day and must remain at State Fair Park when the Youth Admission Policy is in place," it continued. "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our Fairgoers as we work to provide the best experience for everyone at State Fair Park."

State Fair may enforce the rule by requiring photo IDs that show a date of birth. Will Democrats call the State Fair "racist" now?

It is unfair that all teens be punished when it is one group causing the issue. Just like the malls. Politically incorrect to call the one group out- so punish all. — Sarah Good (@catpurrsarenice) September 25, 2026

This writer's teen son likes to go to the State Fair with friends. He's 17, and now he cannot go because a certain group of people refuses to behave in a civilized manner.

This is the epitome of sad. Increase police presence and hold everyone responsible for their actions. Increase police! Those that know how to behave won't mind - we actually love the police.



Don't penalize the good for the actions of the bad. https://t.co/W1ruza5aCu — Sue (@PisarekSue) September 25, 2026

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Collective punishment is the way, sadly.

This also raises some other questions: what about employees? Many teens work at the State Fair for its 11-day run. How will they work that policy to allow them in? How does this address mobs of "teens" rushing the admission gates to gain access to the parks? While there are gates, security, and ticket-takers, the park is not incredibly secure. It's very easy to gain access outside of the normal checkpoints, especially by a large mob of "teens."

It's worth noting that the Wisconsin State Fair blocked comments on its Facebook post. As of this morning, it did not post the policy change on its official X account.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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