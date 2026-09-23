Leftists Who Want Women to Divorce MAGA Husbands Wonder Why Patrick Clancy Left His Murderer Wife

We've all seen the stories of leftist women telling others to divorce their MAGA husbands. In 2017, Jennifer Wright wrote an article in Harper's Bazaar telling women to end their marriages. Jill Filipovic did that in a 2018 tweet, too, saying "Divorce your Republican husbands." TikTok influencers did it, and an entire movement in 2024 encouraged women to leave their husbands or boyfriends if the men supported President Trump.

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But earlier this month, the shoe was on the other foot as several women shared on social media that their boyfriends and fiancés were ending relationships over the Lindsay Clancy trial. They really thought it was unfair. How dare those men leave a relationship where one half thinks it's okay to kill their children. The absolute audacity.

The View co-host Sara Haines jumped in on this and took it a step further, asking why Patrick Clancy didn't stay married to the woman who brutally ended the lives of their three young children.

“How did the marital love end so quickly…in sickness and in health.”



Sarah Haines of The View gripes that Patrick Clancy isn’t still married to Lindsay Clancy, the woman who murdered his kids. pic.twitter.com/cwTusxO4VI — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) September 22, 2026

Seriously.

"What bothers me is he talks about forgiving her, which I love, but he focuses on that and never jumps to what so many people struggle with. How did the marital love end so quickly when you admit openly your wife got sick? She got sick," Haines said.

Gee, maybe finding your three children dead at your wife's hands puts a damper on things.

These women have no shame.

Im very much against divorce—like in a way that most conservatives and even Christians probably find alarming—but this is a wild take, especially from a secular woman like Haines. No one is wondering about this. — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) September 22, 2026

No shame whatsoever.

I swear that liberal feminists have lost their go****n minds



First, they insist that any woman of childbearing age could snap at any time - thereby justifying every man who argued women shouldn’t be given positions of authority or responsibility



Now, they are going to argue… — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) September 22, 2026

"Now, they are going to argue for the sanctity of marriage - but only if the woman kills the children?" wrote Villiers.

Apparently. You should divorce your husbands, ladies, if he supports Republicans. But if you kill his kids, he has to stand by those vows.

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

I think it might have started with her murdering their children. — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 23, 2026

Yep. That'll do it.

A woman will be celebrated for divorcing her husband because he didn't drop everything he was doing to take the trash out within 15 milliseconds of her asking, but a man isn't allowed to divorce a woman who murders his children. https://t.co/ZT5P38872J — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 23, 2026

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"He just wasn't contributing to the household."

Yeah, I was really hoping Patrick and Lindsay Clancy would work things out, especially after Lindsay murdered the kids. But, maybe it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, ya know? https://t.co/yUvea7xZHh — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 23, 2026

We need to figure out what went wrong with these leftist women. Not only did they excuse child murder, but the same people who want to end relationships over politics are now demanding husbands stick with their murderous wives.

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