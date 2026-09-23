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Leftists Who Want Women to Divorce MAGA Husbands Wonder Why Patrick Clancy Left His Murderer Wife

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 12:15 PM
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Leftists Who Want Women to Divorce MAGA Husbands Wonder Why Patrick Clancy Left His Murderer Wife
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool

We've all seen the stories of leftist women telling others to divorce their MAGA husbands. In 2017, Jennifer Wright wrote an article in Harper's Bazaar telling women to end their marriages. Jill Filipovic did that in a 2018 tweet, too, saying "Divorce your Republican husbands." TikTok influencers did it, and an entire movement in 2024 encouraged women to leave their husbands or boyfriends if the men supported President Trump.

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But earlier this month, the shoe was on the other foot as several women shared on social media that their boyfriends and fiancés were ending relationships over the Lindsay Clancy trial. They really thought it was unfair. How dare those men leave a relationship where one half thinks it's okay to kill their children. The absolute audacity.

The View co-host Sara Haines jumped in on this and took it a step further, asking why Patrick Clancy didn't stay married to the woman who brutally ended the lives of their three young children.

Seriously.

"What bothers me is he talks about forgiving her, which I love, but he focuses on that and never jumps to what so many people struggle with. How did the marital love end so quickly when you admit openly your wife got sick? She got sick," Haines said.

Gee, maybe finding your three children dead at your wife's hands puts a damper on things.

These women have no shame.

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No shame whatsoever.

"Now, they are going to argue for the sanctity of marriage - but only if the woman kills the children?" wrote Villiers.

Apparently. You should divorce your husbands, ladies, if he supports Republicans. But if you kill his kids, he has to stand by those vows.

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Yep. That'll do it.

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"He just wasn't contributing to the household."

We need to figure out what went wrong with these leftist women. Not only did they excuse child murder, but the same people who want to end relationships over politics are now demanding husbands stick with their murderous wives.

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News Topics LIBERAL MEDIA | LINDSAY CLANCY | THE VIEW
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