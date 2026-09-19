This Illegal Alien Is Facing Heavy Charges After His Crime Spree

Authorities have confirmed the arrest of an illegal alien rideshare driver who is said to have kidnapped and raped an underage girl in Maryland.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a rideshare driver arrested in Montgomery County, MD for allegedly kidnapping & raping an underage girl during a ride is an illegal alien from the African country of Guinea who was caught & released at the AZ border by the Biden admin in… pic.twitter.com/RK1y54ha4G — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2026

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Montgomery County Department of Police - Special Victims Investigations Division detectives have arrested and charged a rideshare driver with rape and kidnapping and believe there may be other victims.



Abdoulaye Dia of Lanham, Maryland, is charged with first-degree rape,… pic.twitter.com/ZptPk93bXd — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) September 17, 2026

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported on Friday that authorities arrested Abdoulaye Dia of Guinea, and that the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that he illegally crossed the border under the Biden administration. Authorities say that he had been apprehended by Border Patrol at the time, but was released into the United States rather than face removal.

Authorities say that Dia had picked up a teenage girl while working as a driver for Empower. Instead of taking the girl to her destination, he drove to a parking lot to rape her.

This is not the first time that Dia has had a run-in with the law over sexual crimes while acting as a rideshare driver. Melugin reports that, in June, Dia had been arrested by NYPD for “sexual abuse by forcible compulsion, forcible touching – sexual/intimate parts of another person, injure child less than 17, and sexual abuse without consent.” Authorities believe that there are other victims.

Dia would later plead not guilty to those charges, and was not required to serve mandatory jail time.

RIDE SHARE DANGER: Abdoulaye Dia, 36, is now being held without bond in Maryland on charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping, second-degree assault and a third-degree sex offense after allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old passenger during an Empower ride. But... Dia had… https://t.co/SwGMEre4Z8 pic.twitter.com/Z4aB4MogX1 — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) September 18, 2026

New York bars law enforcement authorities from cooperating with federal immigration officials. While that legislation was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul one month following the arrest of Dia, New York City is said to routinely ignore immigration detainers from federal agencies.

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