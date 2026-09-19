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This Illegal Alien Is Facing Heavy Charges After His Crime Spree

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 19, 2026 11:00 AM
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This Illegal Alien Is Facing Heavy Charges After His Crime Spree
JANIFEST/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Authorities have confirmed the arrest of an illegal alien rideshare driver who is said to have kidnapped and raped an underage girl in Maryland.

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Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported on Friday that authorities arrested Abdoulaye Dia of Guinea, and that the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that he illegally crossed the border under the Biden administration. Authorities say that he had been apprehended by Border Patrol at the time, but was released into the United States rather than face removal.

Authorities say that Dia had picked up a teenage girl while working as a driver for Empower. Instead of taking the girl to her destination, he drove to a parking lot to rape her.

This is not the first time that Dia has had a run-in with the law over sexual crimes while acting as a rideshare driver. Melugin reports that, in June, Dia had been arrested by NYPD for “sexual abuse by forcible compulsion, forcible touching – sexual/intimate parts of another person, injure child less than 17, and sexual abuse without consent.” Authorities believe that there are other victims.

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Dia would later plead not guilty to those charges, and was not required to serve mandatory jail time.

New York bars law enforcement authorities from cooperating with federal immigration officials. While that legislation was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul one month following the arrest of Dia, New York City is said to routinely ignore immigration detainers from federal agencies.

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News Topics CRIME | ILLEGAL ALIEN | MARYLAND
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