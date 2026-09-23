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Pro-Trump Iranian Demonstrators Rally Outside UN During Pezeshkian Speech

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 1:15 PM
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Pro-Trump Iranian Demonstrators Rally Outside UN During Pezeshkian Speech
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took the podium at the United Nations General Assembly in New York today, and his remarks sparked both controversy and drama. At one point, Pezeshkian accused the United States of murdering Iranian civilians and children, and the U.S. delegation left the room.

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Outside the U.N., some pro-Trump Iranian protesters have shown up to demand an end to the Iranian regime and freedom for the Iranian people.

Some of the signs read "Victory is Ours" or "Victory and Freedom is Ours."

According to Fox News, the group says the goal of any military efforts against Iran should be to "topple the theocratic Islamic revolutionaries that have crushed the Iranian people and kept them captive, in their view, for decades."

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They are affiliated with the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an Iranian opposition coalition with longstanding ties to the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). The MEK has a controversial history and was designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization from 1997 until the State Department removed it from the list in 2012.

That history adds some important context to the demonstration, even as the message outside the U.N. on Tuesday was clear: there is opposition to the current Iranian government and support for President Trump's actions to remove it from power.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | MASOUD PEZESHKIAN | UNITED NATIONS
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