Trump Just Announced the Next Phase in the Iran War: 'ECONOMIC D-DAY'

As the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States is now technically no longer in effect, President Donald Trump announced that the next stage in the war involves a plan to economically cripple the Islamic Republic.

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The president argued that "no one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me," adding that "TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it."

"Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale. Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread," the president continued.

He noted that "ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences."

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"Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — It all needs to stop NOW. You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat," Trump continued.

"These maniacs are on the ropes, and these HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide. IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," he added.

The conflict between the two countries began earlier this year, with the United States wiping out key Iranian leaders. A ceasefire agreement surfaced earlier in the summer, but it was largely thrown out the window after Iran began attacking cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said earlier this week that there were no longer talks occurring between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic.

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