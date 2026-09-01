United States Resumes Strikes Against Iran

The United States has resumed strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran Tuesday afternoon, according to U.S. Central Command.

“Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran,” CENTCOM posted to X on Tuesday.

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Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 1, 2026

“The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region,” the post added.

The two countries exchanged strikes over the weekend as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly attempted to place mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Axios. After the American strikes, the Iranians then tried to hit American military bases in Jordan.

🚫 CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims that a supertanker passing through the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz struck two mines and was brought to a complete stop. This is FALSE.



✅ FACT: No ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz. This is… pic.twitter.com/spkaogBx81 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2026

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed in a recent statement that strikes by U.S. forces to prevent the IRGC from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz were an ‘act of aggression,” CENTCOM posted on Sunday night.

“This claim is absolutely FALSE,” CENTCOM added.

After the inital strike announcement, President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that "the United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz."

"The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan," the president wrote.

"If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!" he added.

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