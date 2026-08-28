This Airport Will Likely Be Renamed After Dolly Parton

The Nashville International Airport will likely soon be named after Dolly Parton.

The move comes after there were over 154 thousand signatures on a Change.org petition asking for the name change before Parton’s death on Tuesday.

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Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Nashville International Airport® (BNA®), announced their intent to name BNA in honor of Dolly Parton.



Read more here: https://t.co/x1DLDKrNNC pic.twitter.com/2XYWlU0HNC — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) August 28, 2026

“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) said in a statement on Friday.

“From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her. At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly’s music, generosity, faith, and kindness,” he continued.

The renaming discussion will be brought up at the Metro Nashville Airport Authority’s September 17 meeting.

It’s only right that Tennessee’s largest and busiest commercial airport, @Fly_Nashville, be named after someone so emblematic of Tennessee—hospitable, joyous, generous—the one and only, Dolly Parton.



Thank you, @GovBillLee, for striving to honor Tennessee’s best so faithfully. https://t.co/otiV7eiWkv — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) August 28, 2026

“Dolly’s remarkable legacy reminds us that what makes Nashville special is our ability to welcome people from every walk of life. She understood that dignity, kindness and opportunity should never be defined by where you come from or your socioeconomic status,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, stated.

The Queen of Country’s death led to an outpouring of global support, including President Donald Trump’s decision to lower flags to half-mast for a week.

"Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away," he posted Tuesday. "This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

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