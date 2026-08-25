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Trump to Honor Country Legend Dolly Parton in Major Way

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 25, 2026 2:59 PM
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Trump to Honor Country Legend Dolly Parton in Major Way
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

President Donald Trump is ordering flags at half-staff for a week after the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, who has died at 80.

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday.

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“This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you,” he added.

A representative for Parton, Bryan Seaver, announced her death on Tuesday afternoon.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," Seaver said in a video posted to Parton’s X, noting he led her security team for over 20 years.

“I have imagined the heaviness of this moment, but haven't truly felt it until now. It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness,” he said.

“But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived the life and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens,” Seaver continued.

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Parton was widely considered the “Queen of Country,” who has been at the forefront of American culture for decades with songs like “Jolene and “9 to 5,” as well as starring in movies like “Steel Magnolias.”

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | DONALD TRUMP | MUSIC | TRUTH SOCIAL
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