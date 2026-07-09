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It's Official: Palm Beach's Airport Now Named After President Trump

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 09, 2026 10:32 AM
It's Official: Palm Beach's Airport Now Named After President Trump
Corey Inganamort / Townhall

The Palm Beach International Airport is now officially in the rebranding process to become the President Donald J. Trump International Airport, as the change legally went into effect on Thursday.

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The name change comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation in March allowing the name to be altered for the airport serving parts of South Florida, including the location of Trump’s non-White House residence, Mar-a-Lago.

“Signs of change ahead!” the airport posted to X on Thursday. “We are officially in transition mode! We’re working behind the scenes to update our physical signage, terminal spaces, and digital channels to our new name: President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

The Federal Aviation Administration also noted that it will now be known as DJT instead of PBI. 

“FAA systems and publications reflect the new identifier. Pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation stakeholders should use DJT for flight planning and operations,” the FAA wrote.

There are several airports around the country named after presidents, including the Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport and the John F. Kennedy International Airport. 

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“I am deeply honored that at 5:01 a.m., Trump Force One will be the first plane to land at the newly renamed Palm Beach International Airport — now and forever President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT),”  the president’s son, Eric, posted to X early Thursday morning. 

“There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor,” he continued, adding that he “will forever be proud to see the initials ‘DJT’ on my boarding pass” and congratulated his father, as well as Florida leaders for ushering in the renaming. 

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Not everyone was supportive of the name change, such as Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), who criticized the move in a May statement. 

“Airports named after presidents have traditionally been designated once they leave office and through decisions made by local communities and local authorities—not imposed from above,” Frankel said at the time.

“While the County has to comply with State law, what we are seeing is a clear overreach by the State Legislature that forced through this change without meaningful input from the people who actually live here, work here, and rely on Palm Beach International Airport every day,” the Democrat added. 

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