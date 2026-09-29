Where’s the 'Progress'?

“Man in the distant future will be a far more perfect creature than he now is.” — Charles Darwin

“All corporeal and mental endowments will tend to progress towards perfection.” — Charles Darwin

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“Man will become immeasurably stronger, wiser, and subtler. His body will become more harmonized, his movements more rhythmic, his voice more musical, the forms of life will become dynamically dramatic. The average human type will rise to the heights of an Aristotle, a Goethe, or a Marx. And above these heights, new peaks will rise.” — Leon Trotsky

Those have got to be among the most idiotic words I have ever read in my life. Any quarter-witted human being, looking at the history of our species, who thinks that man is “progressing towards perfection,” that the average “human type” in the future will be an Aristotle, Goethe, or (heaven forbid) a Marx, is…missing something upstairs. And yet, leftists today, in America and around the globe, believe they can bring this “perfection” into existence. How? Where is one, single, solitary piece of historical proof that would lead anybody, except blind Marxist sycophants, to believe mankind in the future will be “a far more perfect creature than he is now”? I want some evidence, and I see none over the past 150 years. In fact, I see the exact opposite.

Look at history. Mankind has never “progressed” morally, spiritually, or in virtue and character — never. And our generation is absolutely no different. In my 72 years of existence, this world hasn’t “progressed”; indeed, it is noticeably worse. But we continue to spend our lives arguing and debating and fighting about trivialities, like humans of every generation have done, that in the eternal scheme of things are utterly inconsequential, things people 100 years ago had never even heard of, and that people 100 years from now will have totally forgotten and won’t care anything about if they do remember them. All humanity has managed to do is put a technological veneer on our increasing selfishness and depravity, but we think we are so sophisticated because our “god” now is named "Science," not Baal, Dagon, or Jehovah. Like Adam and Eve, we listen and succumb to Satan's arguments, balderdash, and poppycock that promise us an earthly paradise that never, never comes. But, like every generation before us, we insist that paradise will come if we'll just pursue the same stupid, godless paths mankind has trekked for thousands of years. And our leftist geniuses tell us that the utopia will indeed come THIS TIME, if we’ll just give them the power they lust for.

Yeah. We can produce utopia because we have thousands of years of practice, countless ages of war, hatred, barbarity, cruelty, oppression, and futility behind us. We are almost there now. Behold our progress toward “perfection.” We murder our babies, mutilate our children, give them to perverts, call men women and women men, say women have penises and men can get pregnant, invite barbarians into our country and let them roam our streets unmolested and unpunished... yes, we have progressed far beyond the wisdom, morality, and sophistication of our ancestors. God is unnecessary; we don't need history; we need nothing but ourselves. “I am, and there is none else besides me.” Yes, we are different now. Like every single generation before us...we're different.

Darwin and Trotsky. Has mankind really made any intelligent, prudent "progress" since coming down out of the trees? Indeed, has mankind even come down out of the trees yet? Read some history and discover for yourself if humans are any different today than they have ever been. If you don't like to read boring historians, read the Old Testament. Forget about the miracles if they offend you; just concentrate on what humans did to themselves and each other. Then read Roman history, the Dark Ages, the Renaissance, the “Age of Reason,” the 20th century in China and Russia, the offspring of “progressive” Darwin, Marx, and Trotsky — and tell me things have "progressed" and humans are morally superior — or different — now. Do we really believe, given the record of history, that we are on the verge of utopia, that humans in the future will be superior in wisdom, virtue, decency, love, and morality?

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Probably the only way we'll “progress” is in finding more efficient ways of killing each other. Oh, "science" may discover schemes to prolong our lives so that we can extend our stay in the trees a few more years, and revel in our jungle barbarity a little longer.

Our generation will die, like every other generation has, having bickered and brawled over the insignificant froth we think is critical. And the next generation will come and do the exact same thing. And think they are the most important, the smartest, and that wisdom will live and die with them. They think they will find the answers in human wisdom and create paradise, which they won't, any more than we or previous generations have. For if there is one irrefutable lesson history has taught us, for thousands of years, it's Jeremiah 10:23: “O Lord, I know the way of man is not in himself. It is not in man who walks to direct his own steps.” That is what history truly teaches. But history will continue to repeat itself for as long as we ignore that lesson and continue to think we humans have or can find the answers by ourselves.

Supposedly, Darwin and Marx told us how to do it. “God is dead,” Nietzsche announced. So why haven’t we seen at least some human “progress” in the past 150 years?

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“One generation passes away, and another generation comes” (Ecclesiastes 1:4). And every one does the exact same things.

We’ll keep screaming useless tripe at each other over issues that in 50 years will be utterly inconsequential to people living then. And then they’ll scream their useless tripe. That’s “progress towards perfection”?

Stupid tree-dwellers…

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl

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