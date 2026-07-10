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EXCLUSIVE: Attempted Murderer, Convicted Rapist Arrested by ICE

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 10, 2026 3:15 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Attempted Murderer, Convicted Rapist Arrested by ICE
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made several notable arrests of illegal aliens throughout the country on Thursday; Townhall has learned first.

Mexican national Jose Solorzano-Felix was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, following prior convictions for trying to murder a “federal law enforcement officer,” the “use of a firearm during and in the commission of a felony,” as well as having a firearm while being in the country illegally.

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Jose Solorzano-Felix“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE risked their lives to arrest illegal criminal aliens convicted for attempted murder of a federal law enforcement officer, lewd or lascivious acts with a child, rape, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to arrest and remove these public safety threats from our communities. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. Thanks to our ICE law enforcement, our communities are safer,” Bis added. 

Paulino Lugos-Perez was arrested in Santa Clara, California, and was convicted on charges of “lewd or lascivious acts with a child.” Lugos-Perez is a Mexican national.

Adrian Valdez-Lopez

A third Mexican national, Adrian Valdez-Lopez, was arrested in Forsyth County, North Carolina, after being previously convicted for “second-degree forcible rape.” 

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Honduran national Edgar Josue Centeno was previously convicted for “assault with a deadly weapon” that wasn’t a firearm, and he was taken into custody in Pasadena, California, on Thursday. According to DHS, he is also part of the Latin Kings gang.

Meanwhile, El Salvadoran national Rodolfo Umana was arrested in Mineola, New York, after a past burglary conviction. 

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