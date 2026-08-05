Trump's Vegas Visit Hammers Tax Wins

President Donald Trump touted his Nevada-inspired “no tax on tips” policy to a crowd of Las Vegas supporters on Wednesday, as Nevada is expected to have competitive races on the ballot this November.

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The president won the Silver State in the 2024 election, and now Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is up for reelection this cycle in a closely-watched race against Democrat Attorney General Aaron Ford. Lombardo reminded people to “get out and vote” after being called up on stage by the president.

Las Vegas waitress praises No Tax on Tips and Trump Accounts, which @POTUS and Republicans delivered in the Working Families Tax Cuts:



"I've worked in the service industry for 15 years... working for tips has been my livelihood, and policies like these are truly incredible." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JPqVrMywin — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 5, 2026

"With the help of our Republican Majorities in Congress, last year I signed the Great Big Beautiful Bill, giving you the largest tax cuts in American history,” Trump told the audience at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.

“You got No Tax on Tips—so if you're a waiter, waitress, bartender, bellhop, a caddy, a valet, a hotel worker, a taxi driver in Las Vegas or anywhere else—anywhere—you pay zero taxes on your tipped income,” he added, as Sin City is known for its vast hospitality industry.

The president also commented on Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s win in Michigan on Tuesday night, as he’ll now be the nominee to take on Republican Mike Rogers in the tight race for the open U.S. Senate seat.

President Trump on Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI): "When I watch Abdul, he's full of shit." pic.twitter.com/jbLZu5GGwf — CSPAN (@cspan) August 5, 2026

“He doesn't love Israel, he doesn't love Jewish people, he hates ’em. He hates ’em with a passion that burns in his heart and there's not a freaking thing he can do about it,” Trump said of the Democrat.

Trump has made it a key point on the mid-term campaign trail to criticize the Democrats on the ballot as “communists,” and he did not mince words on Wednesday.

"Just listen to the official platform of the deranged Communists […] whose agenda is now being championed by the Dumocrat members of the U.S. Congress,” the president said.

"Under the Trump administration, Nevada is prospering again," Trump remarked.

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