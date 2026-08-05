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President Trump Says Abdul El-Sayed's Victory in Michigan Is 'Great News' for Republicans

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Aug 05, 2026 12:15 PM
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President Trump Says Abdul El-Sayed's Victory in Michigan Is 'Great News' for Republicans
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

President Trump has responded to Abdul El-Sayed’s projected victory in Michigan’s Democrat Senate primary, blasting the candidate as a “communist loser” and a Jew hater, while insisting his win over establishment Democrat Haley Stevens is “great news” for Republicans. 

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Not everyone is so optimistic.

"Great news for the Republican Party," the president wrote on Truth Social. "El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist. As usual, the Polls were way off on this one. She was not expected to do nearly as well as she did. Now, the Dumocrats crazy policies will only get worse!"

El-Sayed narrowly held the lead over Stevens, finishing with 48.49 percent of the vote, just a single point ahead of Stevens’ 47.51 percent, despite being projected to dominate the race. The tight margin raises questions about the true strength of the DSA-backed candidate, but for many, it’s another sign that the United States is continuing to slide decisively into a socialist takeover.

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To many, El-Sayed’s victory means Republicans might have a better shot at winning the Senate seat, but to others, it makes the race far more questionable. What is needed to beat socialism is to offer genuine economic solutions that are in direct opposition to the socialist worldview, and of course, that lies in the ideals of the free market. 

However, as people look across the political landscape, that sort of talk is heavily lacking, and unless Republicans fix that, El-Sayed holds a real chance of winning in Michigan.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SOCIALISM
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