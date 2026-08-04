Tulsi Gabbard's Successor Officially Sworn In

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton was sworn in Monday, which makes him the permanent successor to former DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

He was confirmed in a 51-47 vote in the Senate last week, as his most recent role in the Trump administration was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York – a prestigious legal gig that covers Manhattan and nearby areas.

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Images from Monday show that Clayton was sworn in by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Jay Clayton has officially been sworn in as U.S. Director of National Intelligence by @SecScottBessent in the Oval Office. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CYpQLgA6aE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 4, 2026

After Gabbard left due to her husband’s fight with cancer, Trump appointed Federal Housing Finance Authority Director Bill Pulte to lead the office of DNI.

Pulte’s appointment gained praise, in addition to significant pushback from critics who said he did not have the proper background to serve in an intelligence leadership position. However, Pulte ended up overseeing major reductions in force at the office.

“After speaking with the President Trump and Jay Clayton, we have decided the DNI transition will take place this coming Monday,” he posted Saturday.

After speaking with the President Trump and Jay Clayton, we have decided the DNI transition will take place this coming Monday. I am eternally grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to serve as Director of National Intelligence, while he completed historic… — Pulte (@pulte) August 1, 2026

“I am eternally grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to serve as Director of National Intelligence, while he completed historic declassifications and we right sized the ODNI,” Pulte continued. “I have no doubt that Jay will do a tremendous job. I have offered Jay my complete and total support as he transitions to take over this incredible agency!”

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